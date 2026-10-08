How transparency is central to building the AJC's ATL50 best restaurants guide

Transparency is a key part of how the AJC's ATL50 best restaurants list is built. AJC reporter Olivia Wakim explains how the 2026 ranking process differs from many restaurant guides by publicly sharing the judging panel, evaluation criteria and methodology. Learn more about how Atlanta restaurants are evaluated before the 2026 ATL 50 are revealed in November. Credit: AJC

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