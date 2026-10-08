How transparency is central to building the AJC's ATL50 best restaurants guide
Transparency is a key part of how the AJC's ATL50 best restaurants list is built. AJC reporter Olivia Wakim explains how the 2026 ranking process differs from many restaurant guides by publicly sharing the judging panel, evaluation criteria and methodology. Learn more about how Atlanta restaurants are evaluated before the 2026 ATL 50 are revealed in November. Credit: AJC
What to watch as Braves host Dodgers in Game 3
The Braves return to Atlanta with the series tied 1-1 after a gritty Game 2 win in Los Angeles. Credit: Getty Images
Keisha Lance Bottoms addresses Rick Jackson's absence from Georgia governor debates
Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms responded to questions about debates and public forums in the 2026 Georgia governor's race. Credit: AJC
Georgia governor's race: Where Bottoms and Jackson stand on immigration
Credits: Video by Miasarah Lai, Sources: AJC | Getty | Rick Jackson / YouTube | C-SPAN | The Guardian | Riley Bunch / AJC , Sophia Eppley / AJC
Why Japanese selvedge denim became a global obsession
Credits: yamadakoji.com | Boon | Getty Images | Levi's | Men's Club | Okayama Denim | Omoto Denim | Popeye | Yomiuri Shimbun | 一宮株式会社工夫庵