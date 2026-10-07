Bottoms and Jackson debate spotlights divide over Flock cameras
Flock license plate readers became a major point of debate during Tuesday's gubernatorial forum. After multiple questions about surveillance and privacy, Keisha Lance Bottoms said she is "not opposed" to a moratorium on new camera installations. Rick Jackson disagreed, arguing the technology helps fight crime and that a pause could lead to higher crime rates. Courtesy: Atlanta News First/WANF
Keisha Lance Bottoms addresses Rick Jackson's absence from Georgia governor debates
Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms responded to questions about debates and public forums in the 2026 Georgia governor's race. Credit: AJC
Georgia governor's race: Where Bottoms and Jackson stand on immigration
Credits: Video by Miasarah Lai, Sources: AJC | Getty | Rick Jackson / YouTube | C-SPAN | The Guardian | Riley Bunch / AJC , Sophia Eppley / AJC
Why Japanese selvedge denim became a global obsession
Credits: yamadakoji.com | Boon | Getty Images | Levi's | Men's Club | Okayama Denim | Omoto Denim | Popeye | Yomiuri Shimbun | 一宮株式会社工夫庵
Atlanta's best pumpkin spice latte? We put 5 PSLs to the test.
Who has the best pumpkin spice latte in Atlanta? We asked the AJC's food and dining editor Monti Carlo to help settle the debate. Credit: AJC