Bottoms and Jackson debate spotlights divide over Flock cameras

Flock license plate readers became a major point of debate during Tuesday's gubernatorial forum. After multiple questions about surveillance and privacy, Keisha Lance Bottoms said she is "not opposed" to a moratorium on new camera installations. Rick Jackson disagreed, arguing the technology helps fight crime and that a pause could lead to higher crime rates. Courtesy: Atlanta News First/WANF

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