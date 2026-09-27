Atlanta's Sweet Side Where to find the best doughnuts in Atlanta Plus: Pastry chef Charmain Ware-Jason finds room for creativity at Sug After Dark and Murphy’s. An array of doughnuts from Atlanta Donuts. (Lia Picard for the AJC)

By Lia Picard 19 minutes ago Share

Doughnuts are often regarded as basic breakfast treats, thanks in part to the brands that mass-produce them. An individual doughnut itself, however, can be an artfully made pastry. At Atlanta’s locally owned doughnut shops, many are made by hand, fried in small batches and thoughtfully finished. It’s probably why doughnuts have more staying power than their trendier counterparts — remember the cupcake boom and fizzle of the early aughts? Doughnuts have evolved over time, but they’ve never gone away. From classic rings to elaborate creations, here are five doughnut shops around metro Atlanta giving us an excuse to have dessert disguised as breakfast.

5 must-try Atlanta doughnut shops The counter inside Atlanta Donuts. (Lia Picard for the AJC) 1. Atlanta Donuts Sometimes, the more nondescript the doughnut shop, the better the doughnuts. At least, that’s what Atlanta Donuts near East Point had me thinking. Located in a petite strip mall off I-75, the doughnut shop lacks frills but delights with an array of yeast and cake-style doughnuts. Simple is best here with standouts that include strawberry iced, blueberry cake and original glazed. The doughnuts are tender with a subtly sweet dough, and the toppings aren’t overly fussy. The shop earns bonus points for throwing in complimentary doughnut holes which make an ideal midday treat with coffee.

394 Cleveland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-963-5242, atldonuts.com

The cinnamon sugar doughnut at Bloom Roadside. (Lia Picard for the AJC) 2. Bloom Roadside Milton offers a taste of pastoral countryside less than an hour from Atlanta, and Bloom Roadside makes the drive worth it. Part doughnut shop, part burger joint, Bloom resides in a historic building that once housed a grocery store and fits right into that rural landscape. Their yeast doughnuts are prepared fresh daily — peep their production in the open kitchen — and come in a variety of house-made glazes. Topping options include maple bacon, vanilla and cookies and cream, but you can’t go wrong with classic cinnamon sugar. 15260 Hopewell Road, Milton. 678-785-9445, bloomgeneral.com

A strawberry glazed doughnut at Dandy. (Lia Picard for the AJC) 3. Dandy Donuts Dandy has been a Chamblee fixture for more than 30 years. The original owner, a Vietnamese refugee who went by the name Dandy, made the doughnuts by hand in the wee hours of the morning. He sold the shop two years ago. The new owners have preserved his recipes and the treats haven’t faltered. The honey-glazed yeast doughnut is a favorite with the not-too-sweet glaze balancing the tangy dough while other classic flavors, like strawberry glaze and Boston cream, satisfy that sweet craving, too. Get there early for your best pickings. 3695 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee. 770-457-6953, subbasedandydonuts.com

The key lime pie doughnut from Revolution. (Lia Picard for the AJC) 4. Revolution Doughnuts It’s hard to make creatively topped doughnuts that are actually delicious and not just a gimmick, but Revolution has pulled off this feat since 2012. At its shops in Decatur and Inman Park, you’ll find yeast and cake doughnuts in a host of flavor combinations, like the raspberry sprinkle, a classic yeast doughnut that looks straight out of “The Simpsons,” and the birthday cake doughnut with a crunchy crumble topping. True to its Atlanta roots, Revolution offers seasonal flavors, too, like the peach slider in the summer and chai spice latte in the fall. Vegan and gluten-free options are on hand for those with restrictions. 908 West College Ave., Decatur and 745 Edgewood Ave., Atlanta. revolutiondonuts.com

The mango passion cream doughnut at Gold Bunny. (Lia Picard for the AJC) 5. Gold Bunny Donuts Located in Duluth, Gold Bunny makes brioche doughnuts reminiscent of Italian bomboloni. Instead of traditional pastry cream, Gold Bunny draws inspiration from Asian flavors, like black sesame cream and taro coconut. The mango passionfruit filling complemented the doughnut’s slightly sweet flavor, while the crème brûlée’s caramelized top added a nice crunch to the pillowy dough. 2131 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 470-292-3066, goldbunnydonut.com Pastry chef Charmain Ware-Jason, photographed in her home in 2023 for the AJC's At Home series. Food styling by Charmain Ware-Jason. (Chris Hunt for the AJC) Chef Spotlight: Charmain Ware-Jason of Murphy’s and Sug After Dark Entering VinoTeca on a recent Wednesday evening felt more akin to mingling at a dinner party than perusing a wine shop. A grazing table by Toasts by Rachel awaited guests, and saxophonist Jonathan Webb and his fellow musicians played jazz and pop covers while everyone sipped a welcome glass of bubbles.

Those elements might have been enough for a good time, but it was all a prelude for the main event: Sug After Dark, the dessert-centric pop-up hosted by pastry chef Charmain Ware-Jason. By day, Ware-Jason is the executive pastry chef at Murphy’s, where she’s putting her own spin on desserts at the longstanding Virginia-Highland restaurant. A few times a year, though, she steps outside those confines and welcomes guests to Sug After Dark. Previous events were held at Tiny Lou’s, where she served as executive pastry chef for five years, but for this occasion she teamed up with her wife, sommelier Janeen Jason, who manages VinoTeca in Inman Park. Ware-Jason kicked off the evening with a savory dessert of whipped brie topped with poached plums, crispy phyllo, pistachios and a drizzle of honey. It was reminiscent of a sundae, only with cheese instead of ice cream. “I know how hard it can be to wrap your head around eating three desserts back-to-back,” said Ware-Jason. “So I always try to make the first dessert somewhat savory.” The evening was especially personal for Ware-Jason, who unexpectedly lost her mother last month. She almost didn’t go through with the event, but reconsidered.

“I was quickly reminded how proud my mom was of me and being a pastry chef and all of these events I did,” she said. A dish from pastry chef Charmain Ware-Jason called Dear Mama - a chocolate terrine with cornflake crumble and orange anglaise. (Lia Picard for the AJC) She paid homage to her mom, Deborah Suzanne Nelson, through the second dessert of the evening, aptly named “Dear Mama.” The dish epitomized her mom, who loved a decadent chocolate cake. So Ware-Jason made a chocolate terrine, a dense, silky cake baked in a loaf pan, and adorned it with a caramelized cornflake crunch while an orange anglaise brightened it up. “The cornflake crunch came from how me and my brother used to sit in front of the TV eating cornflakes while my mom was doing what she was doing,” Ware-Jason said. “It’s that first bite of cornflakes before it gets soggy.” While Sug After Dark is Ware-Jason’s creative playground, her ideas have found a new home at Murphy’s. The restaurant brought her on as executive pastry chef in June, and shaping the role is a balancing act. There are menu items — like the Tollhouse and key lime pies, for instance — that have been staples since the ’80s, but she’s started making her mark, too.