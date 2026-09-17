Why ICE arrests are rising across Georgia

ICE arrests in Georgia are soaring. The state recorded roughly 2,250 arrests in July, a 50% increase from May and June. It was enough to rank Georgia fourth in the nation for immigration arrests. Nationwide, ICE has set new arrest records as enforcement expands beyond traffic stops, workplace raids and immigration check-ins to places like airports, while local law enforcement partnerships continue to grow. Data reviewed by the AJC shows 51% of people arrested in July had neither a criminal conviction nor a pending charge. The AJC's Mariana Castro shares what's driving the rise in immigration arrests across Georgia and what it could mean in the months ahead. Credits: AJC | U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | CBS News | WKRN News 2 | ABC 7 News - WJLA | U.S. Department of Homeland Security | Getty Images | The New York Times | Jefferson Police Department | DHSgov/X

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