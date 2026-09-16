How public records can help uncover Flock misuse
The AJC has tracked dozens of reports of police in Georgia misusing Flock license plate readers to track vehicles for personal reasons. Officers have faced suspensions, termination and even arrests for violating state law. The public is finding out about these cases of Flock abuse through a mix of public statements, public records requests and public databases that aggregate data from thousands of police departments. Watch the full episode on Flock Safety now on the AJC's YouTube channel. Subscribe for more videos on surveillance cameras, privacy, policing technology, cybersecurity and Atlanta's expanding camera network. Credits: AJC | Flock Safety | City of Dunwoody | Dunwoody Police
Ossoff targets Collins over extremist ties at Athens rally
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff sharpened his attacks on GOP challenger Mike Collins, calling him a "bigot" over ties to his extremist son-in-law. Credit: Jon Ossoff/YT
Flock Safety's fastest-growing business is police drones
What if a drone arrived before the police? Flock Safety's fastest-growing part of its business is drone as first responder technology. Credit: AJC
How Hood Anchor Ye is reshaping local news
Go behind the scenes with Hood Anchor as UATL follows his day covering breaking news across Atlanta.
Let Me Put U On: How Black women helped preserve mahjong in America
Credits: Keith Lovely Jr / AJC | Estela Muñoz / AJC | Nedra Rhone | The Herald | Getty Images | Imperial Valley Press | Nedra Rhone / AJC