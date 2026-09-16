How public records can help uncover Flock misuse

The AJC has tracked dozens of reports of police in Georgia misusing Flock license plate readers to track vehicles for personal reasons. Officers have faced suspensions, termination and even arrests for violating state law. The public is finding out about these cases of Flock abuse through a mix of public statements, public records requests and public databases that aggregate data from thousands of police departments. Watch the full episode on Flock Safety now on the AJC's YouTube channel. Subscribe for more videos on surveillance cameras, privacy, policing technology, cybersecurity and Atlanta's expanding camera network. Credits: AJC | Flock Safety | City of Dunwoody | Dunwoody Police

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AJC | 40 minutes ago

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How public records can help uncover Flock misuse

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