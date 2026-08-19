Georgia News ICE seeks to deport Iranian woman in Georgia to Central African Republic The U.S. government is deporting immigrants to the war-torn country, despite warning citizens to avoid it because of rampant violence. The Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga., is seen through the front gate, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is seeking to deport an Iranian woman being held there to the Central African Republic. (David Goldman/AP 2019)

By Lautaro Grinspan 20 minutes ago Share

President Donald Trump’s administration has expanded its mass deportation policy to include sending thousands of immigrants without legal status from the U.S. to countries that are not their homelands. An Iranian woman in Georgia immigrant detention could soon join their ranks. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement document shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows the woman could be deported to the Central African Republic — a country unknown to her that U.S. authorities deem unsafe for travel. Called third-country deportations, the policy broke into the national consciousness in the spring of 2025, when the administration deported more than 100 Venezuelan nationals to El Salvador, where a maximum-security mega-prison awaited them.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution interviewed the Iranian national selected for third-country removal during a Zoom call from ICE’s Stewart Detention Center in South Georgia. Marty Rosenbluth, her immigration attorney, shared a copy of the notice of removal sent to the woman by ICE.

“This letter is to inform you that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) intends to remove you to Central African Republic,” the Aug. 4 document says. The AJC is withholding the woman’s name because she fears retaliation against her family remaining in Iran by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the powerful military and security apparatus that plays a central role in enforcing the Iranian government’s authority. ICE did not respond to questions from the AJC about why the Central African Republic was picked as a destination for the Iranian woman, or when a possible deportation could take place. The Department of Homeland Security also did not respond to a request for comment. The woman said she fled her home country because she feared for her life after converting to Christianity — an illegal and severely punished act in Iran. She entered the U.S. without authorization at the southern border in 2024 and settled in Atlanta after a brief time in custody, both she and her lawyer said. The Iranian woman told the AJC she broke into tears when ICE informed her of the agency’s plan to deport her to the Central African Republic, a nation in the midst of a civil war.

“I just started shaking. I was just so scared,” she said. “I don’t have anyone (over) there. I don’t know the language, or anything. They’re trying to send me somewhere that I’ve never seen in my life. I’ve never been there.” African nations known to have taken in third-country deportees from the United States under the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Digital Embed) The woman said ICE detained her in June 2025. An immigration judge issued an order blocking her deportation back to Iran in December, court records show. Dubbed a “withholding of removal” order, it’s the kind of relief granted to immigrants who can show “it is more likely than not your life or freedom would be threatened” in the home country, according to the Department of Justice agency that administers immigration courts. But the order does allow ICE to arrange deportation “to a third country,” according to DOJ.