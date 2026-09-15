Georgia's strangest road is becoming a model for the future‌

A bizarre-looking interchange near the Hyundai Metaplant has gone viral, but the "traffic peanut" is more than a novelty. It's part of a growing push to build roundabouts across Georgia. With about 400 already in operation statewide and hundreds more planned, supporters say they reduce serious crashes, calm traffic and improve traffic flow. Credits: AJC | GDOT | GA DOT Southeast | Getty Images Sources: USGS | Kittleson & Associates

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