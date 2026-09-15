Georgia's strangest road is becoming a model for the future
A bizarre-looking interchange near the Hyundai Metaplant has gone viral, but the "traffic peanut" is more than a novelty. It's part of a growing push to build roundabouts across Georgia. With about 400 already in operation statewide and hundreds more planned, supporters say they reduce serious crashes, calm traffic and improve traffic flow. Credits: AJC | GDOT | GA DOT Southeast | Getty Images Sources: USGS | Kittleson & Associates
How Hood Anchor Ye is reshaping local news
Go behind the scenes with Hood Anchor as UATL follows his day covering breaking news across Atlanta.
Let Me Put U On: How Black women helped preserve mahjong in America
Credits: Keith Lovely Jr / AJC | Estela Muñoz / AJC | Nedra Rhone | The Herald | Getty Images | Imperial Valley Press | Nedra Rhone / AJC
Can you avoid Flock Safety cameras? We put DeFlock to the test.
Privacy advocates behind DeFlock have created a crowdsourced map of automated license plate readers. Credits: AJC | Forbes | Getty | DeFlock | NBC | FlockHopper
The data-sharing surveillance network behind Flock Safety
What happens when thousands of surveillance cameras are connected in a single network? Credits: AJC | DeFlock