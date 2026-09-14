Georgia governor’s race: Where Bottoms and Jackson stand on taxes

Where do Georgia’s candidates for governor stand on taxes? Keisha Lance Bottoms and Rick Jackson have different plans for how Georgians should be taxed — and where they say relief should come from. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms supports eliminating state income taxes for teachers and providing targeted tax relief for veterans and military families. She also supports allowing cities and counties to pause or eliminate local grocery sales taxes. Bottoms opposes eliminating property taxes, arguing that they help fund public schools and other essential local services. Republican Rick Jackson wants to freeze property taxes and eliminate taxes on tips and utilities. His tax plan calls for reducing the state income tax rate by 50% within four years and eliminating the tax altogether within eight years. For their complete stances and more in-depth analysis on their tax proposals, follow our "Where They Stand" series on AJC.com as we break down the candidates positions on the issues that matter to Georgia voters. Credits: Getty | Riley Bunch / AJC | Natrice Miller / AJC

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