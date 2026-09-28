Atlanta Braves Braves to face Phillies lefty Jesús Luzardo in Game 1 Game time is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Truist Park. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in Philadelphia. (Derik Hamilton/AP)

By Chad Bishop 37 minutes ago Share

Phillies manager Don Mattingly confirmed Monday at Truist Park that Jesús Luzardo will start the opening game of the National League wild-card series against the Braves at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Luzardo pitched one, four-pitch inning Sunday in the Phillies’ regular-season finale against the Rays at Citizens Bank Park. It was his first outing since Sept. 7 when he shut out the Braves in a two-hit complete game in Philadelphia. The left-hander, however, went on the injured list after that day with inflammation in his left shoulder. The Phillies activated Luzardo before Sunday’s game. He pitched the eighth inning of a 7-3 win and got three groundball outs on four pitches.

“I don’t really know what to expect,” Mattingly said. “I just kind of hope to get the game off on a good foot, on a good note and see where it goes.” Luzardo was masterful in his last start against the Braves. He allowed singles by Matt Olson and Michael Harris II and nothing else while striking out 12 hitters and throwing 109 pitches. That was the last time Luzardo had pitched until Sunday, when the Phillies were in desperation mode to make the postseason. Now Mattingly will send him back out there Tuesday. “We wouldn’t be doing this if he didn’t come out feeling normal,” Mattingly said. “Just a lot of talking through it. It’ll give us the best chance to try to get the game off on a good foot. Bullpen-type games haven’t been great for us this year, but that’s where we’re at. Obviously, the way we had to get in (to the playoffs) and what we had to do, all that kind of led to what we’re doing (Tuesday).”

Luzardo has made 11 career appearances against the Braves and is 4-4 with a 2.89 ERA in those outings. He has struck out 79 hitters in 62 1/3 innings.