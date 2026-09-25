What makes selvedge denim so special?

We went to one of the last mills in America still weaving selvedge denim to find out what makes it different. Using nearly 80-year-old shuttle looms, the mill creates denim with a distinctive self-contained edge, unique texture and subtle imperfections. But selvedge denim is about more than the stripe. Follow the yarn through the weaving process and learn how Georgia went from a center of American denim production to nearly losing the industry altogether and how one Georgia mill is bringing American-made selvedge denim back at a commercial scale. Credit: AJC Watch the full denim episode of "Curiosities of the South" on the AJC's YouTube channel now. Subscribe to discover how the South lost one of its most iconic industries, how Georgia helped launch Japan's denim boom and whether American-made denim can make a comeback. Credits:

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