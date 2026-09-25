How to get perfectly crispy chicken wings in the oven

Crispy baked wings don't need a fryer to deliver big flavor and crunch. AJC food and dining editor Monti Carlo's trick? A few simple techniques that create perfectly crispy skin right in the oven.

0:56
AJC | 20 minutes ago
Today's Video Headlines

How to get perfectly crispy chicken wings in the oven

20m ago

What makes selvedge denim so special?

1h ago

Can Democratic Socialism expand beyond metro Atlanta?

Ask Atlanta: Does ‘Made in America’ still matter to shoppers?

More Videos
FROM

Only true Hillman scholars will ace this ‘A Different World’ quiz

We put AJC managing editor and resident "A Different World" expert Janel Davis to the test. Credits: Keith Lovely Jr / AJC | tvONE | Getty Images

Can the South bring denim manufacturing back?

Georgia has a history with rise and fall of American denim. Credits: AJC | Bloomberg | Getty | Levi's | Library of Congress | Simpsons Savings

FROM

The HBCU dreams inspired by ‘A Different World’

The UATL team reflects on how “A Different World” shaped their college dreams, HBCU choices and expectations of Black campus life. Credits: AJC|tvONE|Getty

Georgia governor’s race: Where Bottoms and Jackson stand on data centers

Where do Georgia's candidates for governor stand on data centers? Lawmakers have yet to pass major regulations. Credits: AJC | Getty | Riley Bunch / AJC