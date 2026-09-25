How to get perfectly crispy chicken wings in the oven

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Only true Hillman scholars will ace this ‘A Different World’ quiz
We put AJC managing editor and resident "A Different World" expert Janel Davis to the test. Credits: Keith Lovely Jr / AJC | tvONE | Getty Images
Can the South bring denim manufacturing back?
Georgia has a history with rise and fall of American denim. Credits: AJC | Bloomberg | Getty | Levi's | Library of Congress | Simpsons Savings
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The HBCU dreams inspired by ‘A Different World’
The UATL team reflects on how “A Different World” shaped their college dreams, HBCU choices and expectations of Black campus life. Credits: AJC|tvONE|Getty
Georgia governor’s race: Where Bottoms and Jackson stand on data centers
Where do Georgia's candidates for governor stand on data centers? Lawmakers have yet to pass major regulations. Credits: AJC | Getty | Riley Bunch / AJC