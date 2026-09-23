Ask Atlanta: Does ‘Made in America’ still matter to shoppers?

Only 3% of the clothing Americans buy today is made in America. Sixty years ago, that number was closer to 95%, with much of the textile industry concentrated in the South. So we went to the streets of Atlanta with a simple question: Does "Made in America" still matter? The answers reveal how shoppers think about quality, price and domestic manufacturing today. Watch the full denim episode of "Curiosities of the South" on the AJC's YouTube channel now. Subscribe to discover how the South lost one of its most iconic industries, how Georgia helped launch Japan's denim boom and whether American-made denim can make a comeback. Credits: AJC | Louis L. Louft

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