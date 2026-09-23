Ask Atlanta: Does ‘Made in America’ still matter to shoppers?
Only 3% of the clothing Americans buy today is made in America. Sixty years ago, that number was closer to 95%, with much of the textile industry concentrated in the South. So we went to the streets of Atlanta with a simple question: Does "Made in America" still matter? The answers reveal how shoppers think about quality, price and domestic manufacturing today. Watch the full denim episode of "Curiosities of the South" on the AJC's YouTube channel now. Subscribe to discover how the South lost one of its most iconic industries, how Georgia helped launch Japan's denim boom and whether American-made denim can make a comeback. Credits: AJC | Louis L. Louft
Georgia governor’s race: Where Bottoms and Jackson stand on data centers
Where do Georgia's candidates for governor stand on data centers? Lawmakers have yet to pass major regulations. Credits: AJC | Getty | Riley Bunch / AJC
The last looms weaving selvedge denim in America
Some of the last looms in America weaving selvedge denim. Credits: AJC|Cone Denim|Getty|NY Public Libr.|Paramount Pictures|UNC-Chapel Hill|Warner Bros. Ent.
How Seed Atlanta turned plants into a community
Campbell Washington is growing community at Seed Atlanta, bringing Atlantans together through plants. Credits: Keith Lovely Jr./AJC | Campbell Washington
Why ICE arrests are rising across Georgia
Georgia recorded 2,250 ICE arrests in July, a 50% increase from May to June. Credits: AJC|ICE|CBS|WKRN|ABC 7 News WJLA|U.S. DHS|Getty|NYT|Jefferson PD|DHSgov/X