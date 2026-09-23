Can Democratic Socialism expand beyond metro Atlanta?

As democratic socialism becomes a larger political force in Georgia, Atlanta DSA co-chair Bryan Ramirez says the movement is looking beyond its metro Atlanta base. Speaking on the AJC's "Politically Georgia" podcast, Ramirez pointed to Democratic Socialists of America chapters in Savannah, Columbus, Augusta and Macon, saying the organization hopes to expand its political influence into more parts of the state. He said rural Georgians are also being left out of the current system and would benefit from policies such as Medicare for All and expanded housing access.

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