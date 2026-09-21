Can the South bring denim manufacturing back?

It started with a pair of jeans. AJC producer Fraser Jones bought American-style jeans in Tokyo and began wondering how Japan became a global hub for premium selvedge denim. His search led him across Georgia and beyond to uncover the history of American denim, the decline of Southern denim manufacturing and how Japan preserved and reinvented the tradition. Subscribe to the AJC's YouTube channel to watch the full episode. Credits: AJC | Bloomberg | Getty Images | Levi's | Library of Congress | Simpsons Savings

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