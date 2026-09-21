Can the South bring denim manufacturing back?
It started with a pair of jeans. AJC producer Fraser Jones bought American-style jeans in Tokyo and began wondering how Japan became a global hub for premium selvedge denim. His search led him across Georgia and beyond to uncover the history of American denim, the decline of Southern denim manufacturing and how Japan preserved and reinvented the tradition. Subscribe to the AJC's YouTube channel to watch the full episode. Credits: AJC | Bloomberg | Getty Images | Levi's | Library of Congress | Simpsons Savings
How Seed Atlanta turned plants into a community
Campbell Washington is growing community at Seed Atlanta, bringing Atlantans together through plants. Credits: Keith Lovely Jr./AJC | Campbell Washington
Why ICE arrests are rising across Georgia
Georgia recorded 2,250 ICE arrests in July, a 50% increase from May to June. Credits: AJC|ICE|CBS|WKRN|ABC 7 News WJLA|U.S. DHS|Getty|NYT|Jefferson PD|DHSgov/X
How public records can help uncover Flock misuse
We've tracked dozens of reports of Georgia police officers misusing Flock license plate readers. Credits: AJC|Flock Safety|City of Dunwoody|Dunwoody Police
Let Me Put U On: The ‘Jesus Saves’ sign watching over Atlanta
Atlanta’s iconic “Jesus Saves” sign has watched over Auburn Avenue for generations — a powerful symbol of hope, history and resilience.