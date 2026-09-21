Georgia governor’s race: Where Bottoms and Jackson stand on data centers

Where do Georgia's candidates for governor stand on data centers? Metro Atlanta leads the nation in new data center construction, but Georgia lawmakers have yet to pass major regulations governing the industry's growth. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms supports pausing new data center development while the state studies the industry's economic, environmental and infrastructure impacts. Republican Rick Jackson says local governments, not the state, should decide whether data center projects move forward in their communities, while adding guardrails such as greater transparency and requiring facilities to cover their utility costs. For their complete positions and more in-depth analysis on data center development, growth and regulation, follow our "Where They Stand" series on AJC.com as we break down the candidates' views on the issues shaping Georgia's future. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Riley Bunch / AJC

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