Georgia governor’s race: Where Bottoms and Jackson stand on data centers
Where do Georgia's candidates for governor stand on data centers? Metro Atlanta leads the nation in new data center construction, but Georgia lawmakers have yet to pass major regulations governing the industry's growth. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms supports pausing new data center development while the state studies the industry's economic, environmental and infrastructure impacts. Republican Rick Jackson says local governments, not the state, should decide whether data center projects move forward in their communities, while adding guardrails such as greater transparency and requiring facilities to cover their utility costs. For their complete positions and more in-depth analysis on data center development, growth and regulation, follow our "Where They Stand" series on AJC.com as we break down the candidates' views on the issues shaping Georgia's future. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Riley Bunch / AJC
Why ICE arrests are rising across Georgia
Georgia recorded 2,250 ICE arrests in July, a 50% increase from May to June. Credits: AJC|ICE|CBS|WKRN|ABC 7 News WJLA|U.S. DHS|Getty|NYT|Jefferson PD|DHSgov/X
How public records can help uncover Flock misuse
We've tracked dozens of reports of Georgia police officers misusing Flock license plate readers. Credits: AJC|Flock Safety|City of Dunwoody|Dunwoody Police
Let Me Put U On: The ‘Jesus Saves’ sign watching over Atlanta
Atlanta’s iconic “Jesus Saves” sign has watched over Auburn Avenue for generations — a powerful symbol of hope, history and resilience.
Georgia's strangest road is becoming a model for the future
Georgia’s viral “traffic peanut” near the Hyundai Metaplant is part of a push for more roundabouts, which can reduce crashes and improve traffic flow.