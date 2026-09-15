Business Coca-Cola, bottling partners have $10B of U.S. projects in the works The Atlanta beverage giant on Tuesday also touted its economic impact across its U.S. system. A fan looks out at a Coca-Cola mural on a building before the Czechia vs. South Africa World Cup game at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) on June 18, 2026. Coca-Cola and its bottling partners announced Tuesday some $10 billion in U.S. infrastructure investments they are collectively planning through 2030. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Amy Wenk 1 hour ago Share

Coca-Cola and its bottling partners announced Tuesday some $10 billion in U.S. infrastructure investments they are collectively planning through 2030. The investments span new or expanded production, distribution and office facilities, according to a news release, which did not detail the plans. Some projects have been previously announced for states including Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and New York, the release said. It’s not clear yet if any investments are planned for Coca-Cola’s home state of Georgia. A spokesperson did immediately respond to a request for more information. Coca-Cola on Tuesday also touted the U.S. beverage system’s economic impact in 2025, including its corporate operations and network of 61 bottling partners.

The system contributed $85 billion to the U.S. gross domestic product and supported nearly 1 million American jobs, according to a study the company commissioned from consulting firm Steward Redqueen. That’s grown from the company’s last study released three years ago. Coca-Cola, headquartered in Atlanta, has an extensive network of bottling partners across the globe, most of which are independent businesses. Coca-Cola over recent years has exited many of its bottling investments, instead focusing on brand development and marketing. Its bottlers buy syrup and concentrate from Coca-Cola and produce and distribute the drinks in the markets they serve. Some of Coca-Cola’s U.S. bottling partners have announced big projects. For example, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling said earlier this year it broke ground on a new bottling and distribution center in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Another bottler, Swire Coca-Cola, has a $475 million manufacturing facility in the works for Colorado Springs, Colorado. And Coca-Cola Consolidated, the largest U.S. bottler, said it would spend $35 million to expand manufacturing capabilities in Indianapolis, Indiana.