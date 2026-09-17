Business Tyler Perry plans to relocate to Puerto Rico. What about his Atlanta studio? Perry is one of Atlanta’s most recognizable figures in entertainment. He’s planning on slowing down, he told the ‘Today’ show. Tyler Perry, writer/director/cast member of "Why Did I Get Married Again?", arrives at a special screening of the film on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

By Savannah Sicurella 14 minutes ago Share

Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry plans to relocate to Puerto Rico and spend less time in the city where he built his career, a move that’s part of a decision to slow down. Perry, 57, confirmed his move during an interview on “Today” this week, when journalist Justin Sylvester asked him if there was ever a day when he would chill out. Perry, who was promoting his latest film “Why Did I Get Married Again?”, said he plans to move to the U.S. territory with his 11-year-old son Aman in 2027. Getting older inspired the move, he said. “It’s time to slow down a bit, enjoy more time with my son and just take it all in,” he said.

Perry, through his publicists, declined to further comment. Perry’s namesake studio, which now operates on more than 300 acres in southwest Atlanta at the former Fort McPherson, will not shutter or relocate, a person close to the studio confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Another industry executive, who also was not authorized to speak publicly, discounted the possibility of Tyler Perry Studios moving or winding down its operations. The main gates at Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/AJC) The studio is a well-oiled machine, the home base of productions either written, directed or produced by Perry, as well as outside productions such as “Family Feud” and “Black Panther.” In 2019, Tyler Perry Studios played host to a Democratic presidential primary debate. It’s also adding a virtual production-enabled soundstage to its offerings.

It is unclear why Perry chose Puerto Rico. He maintains residences in Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Wyoming and the Bahamas. The director’s ex-girlfriend Gelila Bekele, with whom he shares his son, is based in both New York and Paris, according to her Instagram bio. But he’s hardly the first high net worth individual to reside in Puerto Rico, which offers attractive tax exemptions.