2 missing girls may have been abducted by babysitter, Atlanta police say

An Amber Alert sent out just before 8 a.m. Monday urges the public to look out for a 2009 white Ford F350 truck, which is believed to be the “suspect vehicle,” Atlanta police said. (Henri Hollis/AJC file)

Zola Cooper, 4, and Norah Cooper, 11 months, are critically missing children in Atlanta on Monday morning, police say.

Zola Cooper, 4, and Norah Cooper, 11 months, are critically missing children in Atlanta on Monday morning, police say.

Two young girls in Atlanta are missing, and police suspect they may have been kidnapped by their babysitter, according to an urgent bulletin issued by the Atlanta Police Department.

Zola Cooper, 4, and Norah Cooper, 11 months old, were last seen with the babysitter, Lakesha Brown, police said.

An Amber Alert sent out just before 8 a.m. Monday urging the public to look out for a 2009 white Ford F350 truck, which is believed to be the “suspect vehicle,” Atlanta police said.

Both girls are Black with brown hair and brown eyes. Zola is about 4 feet tall and was last seen wearing a multicolored dress, according to the police bulletin. Norah is missing two fingers on her right hand and was last seen in a pink onesie outfit, the bulletin says.