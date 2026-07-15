Jon Ossoff presses Trump's DNI nominee on 2020 election in tense confirmation hearing
Sen. Jon Ossoff used his final round of questioning to repeatedly press Jay Clayton, President Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence, on a simple question: Who won the 2020 election? Clayton refused to directly answer, saying he had already addressed the issue and accused Ossoff of turning the exchange into theater. Earlier in the hearing, Clayton told Sen. Mark Warner, “I am not an election denier” and noted that Joe Biden was certified as president, but he declined to explicitly repeat that answer when challenged by Ossoff. Credit: AP
The most controversial moment of Argentina vs. Egypt match has nothing to do with the score
Credits: Getty Images | FIFA | IShowSpeed/YouTube | Abo3ziz009/X | FIFA Media/X | greenfield_ctg/YouTube | Abo3ziz009/X
UATL launches ‘Let Me Put U On,’ a new weekly culture and lifestyle series
"Let Me Put U On" is UATL’s new weekly series featuring trusted recommendations from Atlanta’s Black community and the journalists who cover it. Credits: AJC
Georgia’s most valuable fruit isn’t the peach anymore
Credits: AJC|Getty|1993 Blueberry Eggo "WAFFLES" Ad, 1994 Post Blueberry Morning Cereal TV Ad, 1993 Pop Tarts Blueberry Ad - All Life / YT|GA Dept. of Revenue
How Hollywood helped glorify the South's racial past
Credit: AJC|CBS Boston|CNN|Getty|Splash Mtn. Ch.|The Walt Disney Co.|Warner Bros Ent.|Daily Richmond Whig|The Times-Picayune|STL Post-Dispatch|The Virginian