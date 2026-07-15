Jon Ossoff presses Trump's DNI nominee on 2020 election in tense confirmation hearing

Sen. Jon Ossoff used his final round of questioning to repeatedly press Jay Clayton, President Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence, on a simple question: Who won the 2020 election? Clayton refused to directly answer, saying he had already addressed the issue and accused Ossoff of turning the exchange into theater. Earlier in the hearing, Clayton told Sen. Mark Warner, “I am not an election denier” and noted that Joe Biden was certified as president, but he declined to explicitly repeat that answer when challenged by Ossoff. Credit: AP

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