Opinion Georgia Senate time zone change vote is a blatant act of bipartisan stupidity There are many reasons lawmakers in the Peach State’s Upper House should not have passed this bill. Football and Zoom calls are just a few. The Georgia state Senate passed a bill March 23 aimed at permanently changing Georgia’s time zone and ending the twice-annual clock change. Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, center, supported the bill. Behind him is Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, president of the Senate. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Erick Erickson – AJC Contributor 20 minutes ago link copied

A great quote attributed to several conservative leaders says: “There are two parties in Washington, the stupid party and the evil party. Occasionally, they get together and do something that is both stupid and evil, and the press heralds it as a bipartisan accomplishment.” Thus, the Georgia Senate, in a 45-5 vote, proved the quote true.

Democrats and Republicans together offered a veto-proof majority to legislation that would move Georgia into Atlantic Standard Time. To do so, they hijacked a House of Representatives bill, HB 154, that had designated ambulances as an essential service. They stripped the language and turned an ambulance service bill into a time zone bill. Under federal law, daylight saving time applies to all current domestic time zones. States can opt out of springing forward. Arizona and Hawaii live on standard time all year. Georgia’s Senate wants permanent daylight saving time, but to get that requires one of two steps. RELATED Erickson: Going after corporate home investors is a road paved with good intentions First, Congress can agree to grant a state permanent daylight saving time, which Congress has never done.

Second, a state can move itself to a time zone outside current American time zones and only the secretary of transportation need consent. Georgia’s Senate has chosen the latter path of least resistance, needing only Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy to consent.

He should not. Don’t put us two hours ahead of Alabama Erick Erickson. (Courtesy) While we may all be tired of springing forward and falling backward, moving us to the Atlantic time zone to get out of it would put Georgia — the state furthest west in the Eastern time zone — an hour ahead of New York City and the East Coast for four months of the year. The state would be two hours ahead of Alabama about the time we play the University of Alabama. Should Georgia make it to the SEC Championship, the game would start at 7 p.m. for the East Coast, but in Georgia, the game would actually start at 8 p.m., keeping our kids up unreasonably late. In fact, sporting events that people in Georgia care about, particularly football, would all be advanced an hour. Sunday Night Football, the most-watched show weekly in America, would not end until midnight or later. While we may all be tired of springing forward and falling backward, moving us to the Atlantic time zone to get out of it would put Georgia — the state furthest west in the Eastern time zone — an hour ahead of New York City and the East Coast for four months of the year. The state would be two hours ahead of Alabama about the time we play the University of Alabama. Should Georgia make it to the SEC Championship, the game would start at 7 p.m. for the East Coast, but in Georgia, the game would actually start at 8 p.m., keeping our kids up unreasonably late. In fact, sporting events that people in Georgia care about, particularly football, would all be advanced an hour. Sunday Night Football, the most-watched show weekly in America, would not end until midnight or later. RELATED Erickson: Isolated American young men’s minds are getting poisoned in online swamps Then there are the impacts on work. A Delta flight from Atlanta to New Orleans that right now takes off at 11:05 a.m. Eastern time and lands at 11:37 a.m. Central time would, instead, take off at 12:05 p.m. One need not be Michael J. Fox with a Delorean to go back to the future. The flight home that leaves New Orleans at 11 a.m. will suddenly arrive in Atlanta at 2:30 p.m., instead of 1:30 p.m., despite only flying for an hour and 30 minutes. Why not just stay at standard time all year? 1 / 12 Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (right) confers with state Sen. RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, at the Wild Hog supper, the traditional kickoff to the legislative session in Atlanta, on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Good luck figuring out the appropriate time zone for your Zoom or Teams meeting. The noon time meeting with Los Angeles, should it stay at noon, will now have the staff in Los Angeles logging on at 8 a.m. instead of 9, or Georgia will be at 1 p.m. The call with New York will be an hour ahead for Georgia. At Christmas, the sun will rise in Georgia after 8:30 a.m., while all the kids in Florida have had sun since 7:30 a.m. to get out and play with their new toys. RELATED How to submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion column to the AJC Most people get frustrated with the time change. We spend eight months out of the year on daylight saving time and the four dark months of winter in standard time. If we stayed with standard time all year, we would need no approval from anyone. Hawaii, which thrives on tourism, does just fine with it. The summer sunset still happens late enough for evening golf. At this point, Congress should act. But that is like expecting rain in the Sahara.