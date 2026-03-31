Opinion Time to lock the clock in Ga.: Move from Eastern to Atlantic Standard Time Peach State should chart a path forward, finally ending a practice nearly everyone agrees is outdated and unnecessary. Proposed legislation directs Georgia's governor to petition the U.S. Department of Transportation to move the state to Atlantic Standard Time — effectively making daylight saving time permanent. (Elise Amendola/AP)

By Wes Cantrell – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 10 minutes ago Share

I hesitated to weigh in on this issue because I know how strongly people feel about it. But sometimes leadership requires stepping into the debate — especially when the solution is so clear and the momentum is so strong. Recently, state Sen. Bo Hatchett led the passage of a bill in the Georgia Senate that could finally put an end to the twice-a-year ritual that frustrates families, disrupts routines and serves little practical purpose.

His legislation directs the governor to petition the U.S. Department of Transportation to move Georgia to Atlantic Standard Time — effectively making daylight saving time permanent. RELATED Erickson: Georgia Senate time zone change vote is a blatant act of bipartisan stupidity And the vote wasn’t close: 45-5. Republicans and Democrats alike overwhelmingly supported the measure. Let’s be honest about what this means. The time we are observing right now — what we call Eastern Daylight Time — is functionally Atlantic Standard Time. We will remain on this schedule until the first weekend in November, when we “fall back” yet again. Sen. Hatchett’s approach offers a creative and practical workaround: Instead of waiting on Congress to act, Georgia can pursue a federal adjustment to its time zone. This is not a new idea. It is the continuation of a bipartisan effort that has been building for years.

Lawmakers already pushed Congress on this issue Wes Cantrell is a former Georgia state representative. (Courtesy) During my time in the Georgia House of Representatives, I had the privilege of helping lead this effort. In 2020, I passed House Resolution 1240, urging Congress to allow Georgia to adopt permanent daylight saving time. The support crossed party lines. Then-Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington, — now speaker of the House — signed on as my first co-sponsor. Then-Minority Leader Bob Trammell, D-Luthersville, joined as well. The resolution passed with overwhelming bipartisan backing. The following year, I led the passage of Senate Bill 100, which put Georgia on record: The moment Congress granted permission, we would move to permanent daylight saving time. Once again, Republicans and Democrats stood together. Once again, the vote was decisive. Why? Because this is what Georgians want. During my time in the Georgia House of Representatives, I had the privilege of helping lead this effort. In 2020, I passed House Resolution 1240, urging Congress to allow Georgia to adopt permanent daylight saving time. The support crossed party lines. Then-Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington, — now speaker of the House — signed on as my first co-sponsor. Then-Minority Leader Bob Trammell, D-Luthersville, joined as well. The resolution passed with overwhelming bipartisan backing. The following year, I led the passage of Senate Bill 100, which put Georgia on record: The moment Congress granted permission, we would move to permanent daylight saving time. Once again, Republicans and Democrats stood together. Once again, the vote was decisive. Why? Because this is what Georgians want.

RELATED Hanson: SAVE Act and TSA funding are connected. Congress should approve both. People are tired of “springing forward” and “falling back.” They want consistency. They want more daylight in the evenings with their families. They want a system that reflects how we actually live and work today — not one rooted in outdated assumptions from a different era. House Bill 154 represents the next step toward making that vision a reality. Some critics argue Georgia shouldn’t move ahead unless surrounding states do the same. But that concern is overstated and unserious. Every state in the southeast has already passed legislation expressing a desire to move to permanent daylight saving time — pending federal approval. Georgia’s implementation to lock the clock could be delayed so that it is done in coordination with these other states. The real obstacle isn’t regional alignment. It’s Washington.

Proposal is a practical, not partisan, measure Congress has had years to act and has failed to do so. In the meantime, states like Georgia are left waiting — despite clear public support and bipartisan agreement. At some point, waiting becomes an excuse. Georgia has an opportunity to lead. We can be the state that breaks the logjam, that charts a path forward, that finally ends a practice nearly everyone agrees is outdated and unnecessary. And there are reasons for optimism. There is growing national support for “locking the clock,” including backing from leaders at the highest levels, including our president. If Georgia steps forward with a serious, unified proposal, there is every reason to believe it will receive a fair hearing. RELATED How to submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion column to the AJC This is not a partisan issue. It’s a practical one.