Opinion As World Cup nears, 2026 will be a transformational year for MARTA When the international fans depart, MARTA’s service and infrastructure improvements will remain for metro Atlanta. (Illustration: Justin Tran for the AJC)

By Jonathan Hunt – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

This summer’s World Cup will put Atlanta on the global stage, and MARTA will be ready. Many visitors will take MARTA, from the airport to their hotel, to one of the eight matches, or to fan events being hosted throughout the region. Before the first whistle blows, MARTA will redefine how riders experience transit. While these improvements will benefit soccer fans visiting this summer, they’re really for customers like the Robey family who live in the West End.

The Robeys take MARTA everywhere, from work and the grocery store to the StationSoccer fields where their son Ethan grew up playing and now works as a referee. The Robeys are an example of families who depend on MARTA, and it is imperative we remain focused on our customers in the coming year and beyond. For Makeisha Robey, the decision to live car-free and let MARTA drive was a strategic choice for her family’s financial health. At a time when the costs of vehicle ownership can be a significant burden, MARTA provides the Robeys with the freedom to invest their resources elsewhere. RELATED Interim MARTA GM: Time to rebuild trust Here’s what to expect from MARTA this year I like to say that while MARTA is a “good” transit system, we want to be a great one for people like the Robeys. Jonathan Hunt is interim general manager and CEO of MARTA. (Courtesy) I like to say that while MARTA is a “good” transit system, we want to be a great one for people like the Robeys. We’re working to do that by delivering routine excellence every day and always putting the customer first. We’re focused on improving operational reliability, enhancing safety and security, and delivering on our capital projects. Throughout the coming year, MARTA will launch and implement a series of high-impact projects to improve the MARTA experience for every rider. Customers will soon get to hop on our new CQ400 railcars, some of the most technologically advanced trains in the country, and experience a smoother, more reliable ride with open gangways and a MARTA Police Officer assigned to each train. We’re working to do that by delivering routine excellence every day and always putting the customer first. We’re focused on improving operational reliability, enhancing safety and security, and delivering on our capital projects. Throughout the coming year, MARTA will launch and implement a series of high-impact projects to improve the MARTA experience for every rider. Customers will soon get to hop on our new CQ400 railcars, some of the most technologically advanced trains in the country, and experience a smoother, more reliable ride with open gangways and a MARTA Police Officer assigned to each train.

MARTA’s Breeze system, including all fare equipment and fare media will be updated. Riding MARTA will be safe and reliable with a new open payment option where you can tap a bank card or mobile wallet to pay, and new faregates that are hard to tamper with, reducing fare evasion.

Loading... This year, we launch our once-in-a-generation NextGen Bus Network and triple the number of metro Atlantans with access to 15-minute service frequency. The complementary MARTA Reach service will deliver on-demand transit to customers in 12 zones across the region. MARTA riders will experience a new mode of transit with the Rapid A-Line. The region’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line connects Downtown to Summerhill and the Southside Beltline, and features rail-like service on modern, electric buses. MARTA will overhaul its digital tools to streamline trip planning, providing real-time tracking for buses and trains on www.itsmarta.com. Throughout 2026, MARTA will be unifying its app with features from the current MARTA On the Go and See & Say apps, forming a single place for trip tracking and safety reporting. RELATED Opinion: We asked readers how to fix MARTA. To start: More tracks, better experience. Locals will benefit from World Cup improvements Makeisha Robey and her son Ethan Robey are MARTA riders. (Courtesy MARTA)