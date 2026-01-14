ICE shooting in Minnesota echoes in Georgia Capitol

The killing of a Minnesota woman by a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer has stirred partisan divide across the country and in Georgia.
Republican and Democratic state lawmakers repeated national talking points on the shooting as they returned to the state Capitol this week for their annual legislative session. Republican elected officials said the officer acted in self-defense and Democrats said the woman — 37-year-old Renee Good — was murdered.
On Tuesday, at a news conference under the Gold Dome, Senate Democrats unveiled a package of legislation aimed at restraining ICE.
“These people have become rogue agents and thugs,” said state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, who was flanked by immigration advocates. “These ICE officials think that they can act with utter lawlessness and face no consequences.
One measure would prevent agents from wearing masks during encounters. Another would restrict National Guard deployment without express permission from the governor. Neither of the bills are likely to move in a Republican-controlled Legislature.
“Using your weapon is the last resort, and it looks like they skipped the (force) continuum,” said Neal, D-Jonesboro. “Every officer I know is trained to move out of the way of a moving car, because no matter if you were to shoot a vehicle or not, the vehicle is still going to keep going.”
Neal and Crowe agreed that officers should not have shot at a tire on the car because the bullet could hit a bystander.
However, Neal said Good was not under arrest nor had she been detained, so she should have been allowed to leave. Having watched multiple angles of the video, Neal said it did not appear as though Good intended to hurt the officer using her car.
“Anybody that’s trying to kill you with the car, they usually don’t hit reverse first,” she said.
Last week, candidates for Georgia’s race for attorney general also weighed in on the federal use of lethal force.
Democratic candidate Bob Trammell said the ICE officer “should be criminally investigated, charged and arrested.” Democrat Tanya Miller, a state representative from Atlanta, said “people want to know that powerful federal agencies are not operating above the law.”
Meanwhile, Republican candidate Brian Strickland, a state senator from McDonough, said that “interfering with law enforcement puts lives at risk,” adding that “those on the left who demonize law enforcement are emboldening this dangerous behavior.”
At the rally Tuesday, Gigi Pedraza, founder and director of the Latino Community Fund in Georgia, said these kinds of events create fear, not just in immigrants, but in all Americans.
“The challenge that we have right now is that there is no due process. There is no respect for humanity. People don’t feel safe, period,” she said.