Politics Georgia Dems try to turn tables on GOP over gun rights following ICE shooting In the General Assembly, Republican lawmakers called the Minneapolis shooting tragic but defended law enforcement. State Rep. Bryce Berry, D-Atlanta, surrounded by supporters, speaks about Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the legislative session at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, was killed by federal agents in Minneapolis on Jan. 24. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

After a second person was killed by federal agents in Minnesota, Georgia Democratic state lawmakers said they would be willing to work with gun rights groups to protect First and Second Amendment rights in the state. On the first full legislative day after U.S. immigration enforcement officials shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti, Democrats implored their Republican colleagues to stand up against what they described as tyrannical, unconstitutional actions.

“People who are looking for the most basic stability right now in Georgia, lawful gun owners who want to believe that their rights are real, that they can go outside and won’t be killed by federal agents, and their gun used as an excuse for that, they need to know who their friends are,” said state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Atlanta, a candidate for lieutenant governor. “And right now, the friends of basic constitutional rights of Georgia are Georgia Democrats.” It’s a turnabout for Democrats in the Legislature, who have long advocated for more controls on Georgia’s wide-open gun laws. Republicans are the more traditional champions of the right to bear arms. McLaurin introduced a resolution Tuesday condemning Pretti’s killing and that of any citizen exercising their constitutional rights, but it is unlikely to get a vote in the Senate. Republicans, who control the chamber, seemed to largely ignore McLaurin and other Democrats who spoke on the issue. RELATED Democrats’ outrage over Minneapolis killing raises likelihood of shutdown State Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, speaks about Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the death of Alex Pretti during the legislative session at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Senate Republican Leader Jason Anavitarte called the shooting a tragedy but told his colleagues across the aisle to refrain from “sowing chaos.”