Georgia Dems try to turn tables on GOP over gun rights following ICE shooting
In the General Assembly, Republican lawmakers called the Minneapolis shooting tragic but defended law enforcement.
State Rep. Bryce Berry, D-Atlanta, surrounded by supporters, speaks about Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the legislative session at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, was killed by federal agents in Minneapolis on Jan. 24. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
After a second person was killed by federal agents in Minnesota, Georgia Democratic state lawmakerssaid they would be willing to work with gun rights groups to protect First and Second Amendment rights in the state.
On the first full legislative day after U.S. immigration enforcement officials shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti, Democrats implored their Republican colleagues to stand up against what they described as tyrannical, unconstitutional actions.
“People who are looking for the most basic stability right now in Georgia, lawful gun owners who want to believe that their rights are real, that they can go outside and won’t be killed by federal agents, and their gun used as an excuse for that, they need to know who their friends are,” said state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Atlanta, a candidate for lieutenant governor. “And right now, the friends of basic constitutional rights of Georgia are Georgia Democrats.”
It’s a turnabout for Democrats in the Legislature, who have long advocated for more controls on Georgia’s wide-open gun laws. Republicans are the more traditionalchampions of the right to bear arms.
McLaurin introduced a resolution Tuesday condemning Pretti’s killing and that of any citizen exercising their constitutional rights, but it is unlikely to get a vote in the Senate. Republicans, who control the chamber, seemed to largely ignore McLaurin and other Democrats who spoke on the issue.
State Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, speaks about Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the death of Alex Pretti during the legislative session at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Senate Republican Leader Jason Anavitarte called the shooting a tragedy but told his colleagues across the aisle to refrain from “sowing chaos.”
He called it ironic that Democrats were now speaking in support of gun rights after repeatedly voting against legislation that expand Georgians’ access to handguns.
State Sen. Ed Setzler called the shooting a tragic loss of life.
“Americans don’t want chaos in their streets. None of us do,” the Acworth Republican said. “These are real lives that are lost. … All life matters.”
In the House, state Rep. Clint Crowe, a Republican from Jackson, said “hyperbolic rhetoric” such as descriptions of federal agents as Nazis or terrorists is wrong and dangerous and has led to people getting hurt.
State Rep. Eric Bell, D-Jonesboro,wrapped himself in a flag with the words “Abolish ICE” as he stood for the Pledge of Allegiance.
Maya T. Prabhu covers the Georgia Senate and statewide issues as a government reporter for The AJC. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, the criminal justice system and legislative politics.
