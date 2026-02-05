Legislature Immigrant advocates visit Georgia Capitol amid controversies over ICE The annual mobilization, branded Latino Day at the Capitol, is in its fourth year. “I think this year, more than ever, it is important for us to have Latinos represented at the Capitol and advocating with their lawmakers ... ,” the deputy executive director of the Atlanta-based Latino Community Fund Georgia said. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Hundreds of Latino Georgia residents and advocates will converge on the state Capitol on Thursday to speak with lawmakers about the needs and priorities of Latino communities statewide. Taking place for the fourth straight year, Latino Day at the Capitol in 2026 comes amid a national reckoning on immigration enforcement after the deaths of two U.S. citizens and aggressive law enforcement tactics at the hands of federal immigration agents in Minnesota.

Loading... In the wake of those violent events last month, scores of protests sprung up across the United States — including Georgia — calling for reform to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency at the helm of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda. “I think this year, more than ever, it is important for us to have Latinos represented at the Capitol and advocating with their lawmakers for things that are important to our community and protecting our community, as well,” said Jean-Luc Rivera, deputy executive director of the Atlanta-based Latino Community Fund Georgia, which is hosting Thursday’s event alongside GALEO, an organization that aims to increase civic participation among Georgia Latinos. With a dozen of additional Latino and immigrant-serving nonprofits from across the state, LCF Georgia and GALEO — formerly known as the Georgia Association of Elected Officials — will also mobilize more than 200 community members to engage with elected officials.

Advocates tour the state Capitol during the third annual Latino Day at the Capitol in 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)