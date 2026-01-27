Politics

Federal appeals court tosses challenge to Georgia’s election law

The federal lawsuit challenged provisions of a 2021 voting law, including state takeovers of county election boards and prohibitions on ballot photography.
Voters check in to cast their ballots on the last day of early voting on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center in South Fulton County. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC/2024)
Voters check in to cast their ballots on the last day of early voting on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center in South Fulton County. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC/2024)
By
29 minutes ago

A federal appellate court tossed a challenge to the state’s authority to take over county election boards.

A three-judge panel at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit unanimously decided late last week to uphold U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee’s ruling that found the lawsuit filed by the Coalition for Good Governance, an election security group, and others failed to prove they were harmed by the 2021 state law.

RELATED
Federal judge dismisses DOJ case seeking Georgians’ sensitive voter data

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger praised the 11th Circuit ruling and credited the voting law for making Georgia elections more secure.

“This ruling is another win in our battle to protect the integrity of our elections,” Raffensperger said in a statement Monday. “Rest assured, we will stand firm no matter what group tries to interfere.”

In 2023, the State Election Board decided not to take over Fulton County’s election board after it found the county made significant improvements. But the state board has continued to scrutinize Fulton’s elections ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Marilyn Marks, the executive director of the Coalition for Good Governance, called the ruling “deeply concerning” during a time of increasing partisan pressure on election officials.

She said the law could allow for a partisan state board to remove a whole county board and replace it with a partisan appointee.

“That kind of unchecked power should never exist, and the Legislature should urgently reconsider this dangerous law,” she said.

Marks said the coalition would likely consider refiling a suit if the state board attempted to take over a county.

Fulton is also facing scrutiny from the Trump administration. The U.S. Department of Justice has sued for copies of the county’s 2020 ballots and other election records.

RELATED
How Democrats and Republicans are strategically approaching special elections

The General Assembly passed the 2021 election law in the wake of Republican Donald Trump’s narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election, which Trump has continued to claim, without evidence, was “rigged.”

The coalition’s lawsuit also opposed other parts of Senate Bill 202, including provisions that outlaw intentionally observing a voter casting a ballot and prohibit ballot photography.

Most parts of the voting law have withstood court scrutiny so far, including a ban on handing out food and beverages to voters waiting in line, limitations on ballot drop boxes and additional forms of ID required to vote absentee.

Separate lawsuits challenging provisions of the 2021 voting law are still pending.

About the Author

Caleb Groves is a general assignment reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's politics team and a Kennesaw State University graduate.

More Stories

The Latest

Budget hearings

ICE’s $50K signing bonus has lured away some State Patrol employees

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Jon Ossoff spars with Republican opponents over ICE shooting in Minnesota

GREG BLUESTEIN

Michael Adams, my most unlikely freshman professor and sparring partner

Keep Reading

Activists continue to push for paper ballots in Georgia ahead of midterms

Georgia Republican Burt Jones and his allies continue to slam his opponent over elections

Federal judge dismisses DOJ case seeking Georgians’ sensitive voter data

Featured

GDOT ice sign

Dangerous cold threatens North Georgia as ice storm recovery gets underway

Popular rock band among headliners for Atlanta’s 2026 SweetWater 420 Fest

15 pressing football questions for Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski