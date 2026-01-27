Politics Federal appeals court tosses challenge to Georgia’s election law The federal lawsuit challenged provisions of a 2021 voting law, including state takeovers of county election boards and prohibitions on ballot photography. Voters check in to cast their ballots on the last day of early voting on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center in South Fulton County. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC/2024)

A federal appellate court tossed a challenge to the state’s authority to take over county election boards. A three-judge panel at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit unanimously decided late last week to uphold U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee’s ruling that found the lawsuit filed by the Coalition for Good Governance, an election security group, and others failed to prove they were harmed by the 2021 state law.

RELATED Federal judge dismisses DOJ case seeking Georgians’ sensitive voter data Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger praised the 11th Circuit ruling and credited the voting law for making Georgia elections more secure. “This ruling is another win in our battle to protect the integrity of our elections,” Raffensperger said in a statement Monday. “Rest assured, we will stand firm no matter what group tries to interfere.” In 2023, the State Election Board decided not to take over Fulton County’s election board after it found the county made significant improvements. But the state board has continued to scrutinize Fulton’s elections ahead of the 2026 midterms. Marilyn Marks, the executive director of the Coalition for Good Governance, called the ruling “deeply concerning” during a time of increasing partisan pressure on election officials.

She said the law could allow for a partisan state board to remove a whole county board and replace it with a partisan appointee.

“That kind of unchecked power should never exist, and the Legislature should urgently reconsider this dangerous law,” she said. Marks said the coalition would likely consider refiling a suit if the state board attempted to take over a county. Fulton is also facing scrutiny from the Trump administration. The U.S. Department of Justice has sued for copies of the county’s 2020 ballots and other election records. RELATED How Democrats and Republicans are strategically approaching special elections The General Assembly passed the 2021 election law in the wake of Republican Donald Trump’s narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election, which Trump has continued to claim, without evidence, was “rigged.” The coalition’s lawsuit also opposed other parts of Senate Bill 202, including provisions that outlaw intentionally observing a voter casting a ballot and prohibit ballot photography.