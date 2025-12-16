Why we may never get rid of coyotes in the South

Coyotes aren’t going anywhere. Despite efforts to hunt and kill them across the South, these adaptable predators have an incredible ability to bounce back. A recent University of Georgia study found that even after aggressive population control, coyotes quickly repopulate the landscape. Many Atlantans fear coyotes, especially when they see them roaming neighborhoods and backyards. But those fears are often fueled by misconceptions, says ecologist Larry Wilson. He started the Atlanta Coyote Project to help educate people about urban wildlife. The AJC’s Drew Kann explores why these creatures aren’t as scary as many assume — and why, whether we like it or not, we have to learn to coexist. Credits: AJC | Getty | Atlanta Coyote Project/YouTube, Facebook | Wildlife Atlanta-University of Georgia/YouTube | Prelinger Archives | Caroline Smith/Nextdoor | Timothy Herdina/YouTube | Library of Congress | University of Georgia

2:15