Why we may never get rid of coyotes in the South
Coyotes aren’t going anywhere. Despite efforts to hunt and kill them across the South, these adaptable predators have an incredible ability to bounce back. A recent University of Georgia study found that even after aggressive population control, coyotes quickly repopulate the landscape. Many Atlantans fear coyotes, especially when they see them roaming neighborhoods and backyards. But those fears are often fueled by misconceptions, says ecologist Larry Wilson. He started the Atlanta Coyote Project to help educate people about urban wildlife. The AJC’s Drew Kann explores why these creatures aren’t as scary as many assume — and why, whether we like it or not, we have to learn to coexist. Credits: AJC | Getty | Atlanta Coyote Project/YouTube, Facebook | Wildlife Atlanta-University of Georgia/YouTube | Prelinger Archives | Caroline Smith/Nextdoor | Timothy Herdina/YouTube | Library of Congress | University of Georgia
Atlanta’s arts funding is shockingly low. Hear what one gallery owner thinks.
Dwight Elliston, the Atlanta curator and owner of Elliston Fine Art gallery, discusses the impact of Georgia ranking last in state arts funding.
Chris Carr 'Politically Georgia' candidate forum full interview
Watch the full interview of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr from the AJC's "Politically Georgia" candidate forum held on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.
Brad Raffensperger 'Politically Georgia' candidate forum full interview
Watch the full interview of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from the AJC's "Politically Georgia" candidate forum held on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.
Geoff Duncan 'Politically Georgia' candidate forum full interview
Watch the full interview of former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan from the AJC's "Politically Georgia" candidate forum held on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.