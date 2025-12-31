Monks on a mission: Buddhist pilgrimage for peace stops in metro Atlanta

A group of Buddhist monks are on a 2,300-mile journey for peace — and metro Atlanta has been their latest stop. After two months on foot, they’ve walked from Fort Worth, Texas, on a journey towards Washington, D.C., spreading a message of compassion and kindness. Locals stood along the streets of Morrow and Decatur with food and water to meet the monks and Aloka — the loyal dog who joined them — they passed through. The AJC's Jordan Pettiford spoke to people hoping to catch a glimpse of the monks in Decatur and learned why the pilgrimage is a powerful reminder that peace begins with every step.

1:47