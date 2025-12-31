Monks on a mission: Buddhist pilgrimage for peace stops in metro Atlanta
A group of Buddhist monks are on a 2,300-mile journey for peace — and metro Atlanta has been their latest stop. After two months on foot, they’ve walked from Fort Worth, Texas, on a journey towards Washington, D.C., spreading a message of compassion and kindness. Locals stood along the streets of Morrow and Decatur with food and water to meet the monks and Aloka — the loyal dog who joined them — they passed through. The AJC's Jordan Pettiford spoke to people hoping to catch a glimpse of the monks in Decatur and learned why the pilgrimage is a powerful reminder that peace begins with every step.
Did Summer Walker’s new album live up to the hype?
UATL breaks down Summer Walker’s new album, saying heavy features drown out her voice and muddy the theme, leaving the project unfocused.
He’s delivered 2 million newspapers. Ride along on his route.
AJC reporter Thomas Lake rides along with newspaper carrier David Neeley as he reflects on 36 years, 2 million papers, and the people he served.
How Georgia Tech is preparing students for an AI-driven future
Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera shared how artificial intelligence is transforming higher education at the AJC's Headline House event. Credits: AJC
Why families are traveling to Atlanta to see Black Santa
Atlanta families travel to meet Black Santa. Credit: Getty|@cocacolacompanyuk, @rottentomatoesclassictrailers/YT|Dion Sinclair|Ebony|Jet Magazine|Newspapers.com