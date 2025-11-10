Very 1950s, very caucasian: U.S. Labor Department posters evoke anti-DEI rhetoric

The U.S. Labor Department’s new posters are not subtle — they seemingly evoke both Norman Rockwell nostalgia and Stalinist propaganda says AJC columnist Bill Torpy. The retro-styled images are being used to promote Project Firewall, a Trump administration initiative that aims to "safeguard the rights, wages, and job opportunities of highly skilled American workers by ensuring employers prioritize qualified Americans" over foreign workers, according to a press release from the U.S. Labor Department. Critics say the posters erase the diversity that already exists in the U.S workforce. Torpy gives his take why these images are more fantasy than fact and what the campaign represents about Trump's vision for the American workforce. Credits: AJC | Prelinger Archives | U.S. Labor Department | White House/YouTube | Bill Torpy/AJC | Labor Department | The White House

2:17