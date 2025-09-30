Fine dining meets Southern storytelling at Georgia Boy

At Georgia Boy, the tasting menu is part magic show, part childhood memory. Hidden behind Southern Belle next to the historic Plaza Theatre, this secret spot serves a multicourse Michelin Guide-recommended tasting menu from the mind of James Beard nominated chef and owner Joey Ward. Georgia Boy is essentially Ward's homage to his Georgia roots. He takes Southern-inspired dishes and turns them on their head to give diners something special. Take the hot dog ice cream topped with caviar — you won't find that at the actual Varsity, but it's one of many love letters to everyday Southern meals. The collaborative and communal space turns this fine dining experience into a wild and whimsical performance for the senses. Learn more about Georgia Boy from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.

