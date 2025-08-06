error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

AJC Super 11 2025: WR Aaron Gregory is on a quest for perfection

Aaron Gregory takes the prima donna stereotype of wide receivers and turns it on its head. The rising senior out of Douglas County High School in Douglasville says his quest for perfection motivates him and gives him the confidence to create success on the field. As a junior, Gregory had 53 receptions for 912 yards and nine touchdowns. He says the high energy the offense and defense provide pushes him to improve his skills every game. Gregory's positive energy and dedication to the craft helped him become a top-100 national prospect and commit to Texas A&M University. Credits: AJC | Jeff Santell

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Who gets to claim the South? It depends on who you ask.

What makes a place “Southern?” Credits: Getty Images | Library of Congress | JeetsVids | Kelly | Robert Davis Productions | Prelinger Archives | Subway Takes

FROM UATL

A trailblazing wine community honoring Black culture and tradition

Atlanta-based sommelier and founder of "The Hue Society" Tahiirah Habibi shares how she’s decolonizing the wine industry one pour at a time.

The only U.S. journalist in ICE custody speaks out from detention

Mario Guevara is the only known U.S.-based journalist in ICE custody. Now, he's speaking out. Credits: AJC | Mario Guevara/FB | marioguevaranews/IG | Getty | AP

FROM UATL

Is Atlanta still the Black Mecca? Here’s what people told us.

UATL Editor Gavin Godfrey hit the streets of downtown Atlanta to ask locals a big question: Is the city still America’s Black Mecca?

AJC Super 11 2025: LB/DE Xavier Griffin is a formidable foe for offenses

Xavier Griffin isn't usually outgoing. His on-field personality is a different story at Gainesville High School. Credits: AJC | Jay Clay

AJC Super 11 2025: TE/WR Kaiden Prothro's early success keeps him motivated

Three state championships in three years. The dual tight end/wide receiver combo makes Kaiden Prothro a lethal asset on Bowdon High School's team. Credits: AJC

AJC Super 11 2025: RB Jonaz Walton pushes himself on the field and in the classroom

Jonaz Walton loves learning. The running back, and self-proclaimed "school geek," from Carrollton's Central High School is a playmaker. Credits: AJC

AJC Super 11 2025: CB Jontavius Wyman has come a long way from backyard football

Jontavius Wyman has come a long way since dominating backyard football. The cornerback is one of the top recruits in Georgia. Credits: AJC | @JontaviusW23 / X

