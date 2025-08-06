News

AJC Super 11 2025: WR Aaron Gregory is on a quest for perfection

Aaron Gregory takes the prima donna stereotype of wide receivers and turns it on its head. The rising senior out of Douglas County High School in Douglasville says his quest for perfection motivates him and gives him the confidence to create success on the field. As a junior, Gregory had 53 receptions for 912 yards and nine touchdowns. He says the high energy the offense and defense provide pushes him to improve his skills every game. Gregory's positive energy and dedication to the craft helped him become a top-100 national prospect and commit to Texas A&M University. Credits: AJC | Jeff Santell

1:13