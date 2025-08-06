News

AJC Super 11 2025: LB Tyler Atkinson never wants to be outworked

Tyler Atkinson never wants to be outworked. So much so, he's built his brand around the phrase and has "never out-work" tattooed on his leg." The linebacker from Lawrenceville enters his senior year at Grayson High School with a state championship notched in his belt of achievements. Football, and his "AtknUP" mentality of hard work, have been instrumental in Atkinson's development and pursuit of greatness, putting him in the position to play for the University of Texas in 2026. This season, Atkinson says he's focused on "dominating every snap, every game," and leading his high school team to another state championship. Credits: AJC / Victor Atkinson

0:48