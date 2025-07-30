News

Marjorie Taylor Greene breaks from party by calling Gaza conflict a genocide

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene became the first Republican member of Congress to publicly call Israel’s military actions in Gaza a “genocide,” sharply criticizing U.S. aid to Israel and distancing herself from President Donald Trump. The move marks a rare and dramatic break within the GOP on foreign policy. At the same time, Greene made headlines in Georgia by announcing she will not run for governor in 2026, just weeks after ruling out a U.S. Senate bid. In a lengthy social media post, she blasted the state GOP’s “good old boys” network and warned that national consultants are pushing the party in the wrong direction. The AJC’s Greg Bluestein breaks down why Greene’s latest comments matter and how they could impact both state and national politics heading into 2026.

1:18