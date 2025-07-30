error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Marjorie Taylor Greene breaks from party by calling Gaza conflict a genocide

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene became the first Republican member of Congress to publicly call Israel’s military actions in Gaza a “genocide,” sharply criticizing U.S. aid to Israel and distancing herself from President Donald Trump. The move marks a rare and dramatic break within the GOP on foreign policy. At the same time, Greene made headlines in Georgia by announcing she will not run for governor in 2026, just weeks after ruling out a U.S. Senate bid. In a lengthy social media post, she blasted the state GOP’s “good old boys” network and warned that national consultants are pushing the party in the wrong direction. The AJC’s Greg Bluestein breaks down why Greene’s latest comments matter and how they could impact both state and national politics heading into 2026.

1:18
AJC |1 hour ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

How Marjorie Taylor Greene may impact the governor’s race — without running
Placeholder Image

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Marjorie Taylor Greene opts out of 2026 governor’s race

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:21

These zoo animals eat better than many humans

Inside the kitchen that feeds nearly 1,000 animals a day at Zoo Atlanta. Credits: AJC | Zoo Atlanta / YouTube

Placeholder Image
1:01
FROM UATL

What the release of Martin Luther King Jr.'s files could mean for his legacy

The Trump administration has released documents on the FBI’s surveillance of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Credits: Internet Archive | National Archives | Getty

Placeholder Image
1:56

What happened to Mario Guevara, the Atlanta-based reporter detained by ICE?

Mario Guevara, an Atlanta-based reporter, has been in ICE custody for over a month. Credits: AJC | Doraville Police Department | Facebook/MGNews | Getty Images

More From News

