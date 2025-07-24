How former MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood wanted to be remembered

error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
In a 2024 interview, Collie Greenwood, then CEO of MARTA, shared his hopes for his eventual legacy. It's taken on new meaning after he announced his early retirement. Greenwood is Canadian, having come to MARTA after a career working in Toronto, and opted to leave the transit agency “because of immigration and personal matters." His work permit expired in June, according to MARTA, and he ceased working while delegating authority to another executive. Greenwood's visa is valid and he remains in the country legally awaiting a green card, which would grant him permanent residency, MARTA said in a news release. His situation highlights the complications of the U.S. immigration system, affecting the employment stability of many people, including those in company leadership roles. The announcement comes after a string of incidents that have cast MARTA in unfavorable light, one as recently as July 15 when an escalator malfunctioned at the Vine City station following a Beyoncé concert. The agency has been slower to recover ridership after the COVID-19 pandemic than almost any other transit agency in the country. It has also faced complaints from riders and elected officials about service, cleanliness and reliability. Greenwood spoke about MARTA’s potential to help Atlanta flourish in 2024. As he walks away from the organization many Atlantans are left wondering, did he live up to the legacy he hoped to leave behind?

