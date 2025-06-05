error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Can oysters save a sinking island off Georgia's coast?

Sapelo Island’s Hogg Hummock is one of the last remaining Gullah Geechee island communities, but it's fighting for survival on multiple fronts. Rising sea levels threaten to flood the land, while development pressures risk changing the community's character and pushing out residents who have called it home for generations. Climate change poses an urgent threat, with sea levels rising at some of the fastest rates in the U.S. What was once rare flooding now regularly submerges low-lying parts of the island, even on sunny days. Sapelo Island sits on the front lines of this crisis, where communities must adapt quickly or risk losing irreplaceable land, culture and history. A federally funded partnership offers the community a bit of hope. In partnership with Sapelo residents like Maurice Bailey, researchers from the University of Georgia are testing nature-based solutions — like restoring oyster reefs. The hope is that oyster reefs can shield shorelines from storm surge and erosion. The AJC visited Sapelo Island to see the efforts being made to save the community firsthand. Credits: AJC | Save Our Legacy (SOLO) / YouTube

Constitution in focus as Georgia Supreme Court hears Sapelo Island case
Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?
Sapelo resident: Gangway had shown signs of weakness before collapse

How the Nature Gurlz are reclaiming history through healing walks

Cascade Springs, once a Civil War site, now hosts the Nature Gurlz. Credits: AJC | Marc Stewart | The Atlanta Inquirer

How a prominent southern city is still recovering after Hurricane Helene

Western North Carolina is still feeling the impact of Hurricane Helene. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina

Atlanta’s HBCU college grads share lessons they bring into a shifting world

How are HBCU college graduates feeling about the world they’re entering? Credits: AJC | Spelman College | Morehouse College | Clark Atlanta University

19-year-old college student released by ICE describes conditions in detention

Ximena Arias-Cristobal returns home after weeks in ICE detention. Credits: AJC | City of Dalton | Atlanta News First

How a prominent southern city is still recovering after Hurricane Helene

Western North Carolina is still feeling the impact of Hurricane Helene. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina

Face-scanning orb verifies your humanity at an Atlanta store

A company co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman offers a way to prove you're human. Credits: AJC | Getty | World / YT | world.org | Scientific Reports | Coinbase

Who are the Black nerds taking over cosplay?

Black cosplayers are demanding space for themselves in places like Dragon Con, the largest multi-media, pop culture convention of its kind.