Inaugural Black Travel Expo coming to Atlanta in October

According to a report by the Black Travel Alliance and MMGY Global, Black leisure travelers from the U.S. spent $109.4 billion in the industry in 2019, which shows a larger need for accommodating diversity within the travel industry.

That’s why Maurice Foley, the Black Travel Expo’s founder and CEO, created the expo. The event is the only one of its kind held in the U.S. this year. Currently, the main sponsors include the city of Atlanta, Delta Airlines and the Marriott Marquis Atlanta.