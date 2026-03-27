Things to do Have a hopping holiday with these metro Atlanta Easter egg hunts Check out these 12 egg hunts around town you won’t want to miss. Kids can collect eggs filled with hidden treasures and surprises and take photos with the Bunny and Disney Princess in Norcross starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 4. (Courtesy of city of Norcross)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 6 minutes ago Share

If your Easter celebrations aren’t complete without your kids racing to find hidden eggs, metro Atlanta cities and organizations have plenty of hunts to choose from. Grab their baskets and head to one of these events, many of which include additional activities such as Easter Bunny photos. Decatur Easter Egg Hunt

First Baptist Church Decatur will host egg hunts for three age groups (preschool, kindergarten-second grade and third grade and up) as well as a pop-up market of booths and vendors and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28. First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. 404-373-1653. Kids can hunt for Easter eggs and enjoy activities such as face painting from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 4 in Brookhaven. (Courtesy of city of Brookhaven) Helicopter Egg Drop

The fun begins in Smyrna with a 10:30 a.m. egg hunt for children up to pre-K, followed by a helicopter dropping thousands of Easter eggs at 11:30 a.m. Kids will line up and then make a dash for eggs. Coffee and doughnuts will be for sale at the event.

10-noon, Saturday, March 28. Free admission and egg drop. Smyrna First Baptist Church, 1275 Church St. SE, Smyrna. 770-435-3231, smyrnafirst.churchcenter.com RELATED Georgia Food + Wine Festival 2026: 10 ways to spend the weekend like a pro Spring Garden Egg-Stravaganza Live Healthy Gwinnett is teaming with other partners to host an egg hunt in the garden. The Lilburn event also features crafts, cooking demonstrations, games, face painting and a bounce house. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Free. J.B. Williams Park Community Garden, 4935 Five Forks-Trickum Road, Lilburn. 770-822-3197. livehealthygwinnett.com/event/spring-garden-egg-stravaganza A helicopter will drop thousands of Easter eggs on the Smyrna First Baptist Church ball field on Saturday, March 28. (Courtesy of Smyrna First Baptist Church)

Grant Park Parents Network Egg Hunt Let your kids hunt for eggs and bring lunch and a blanket to socialize at an after-hunt picnic. 11:30 a.m. egg hunt, Saturday, March 28. Loomis Plaza, intersection of Sydney Street and Loomis Avenue, Grant Park, Atlanta. facebook.com/grantparkparents Illuminated Easter Egg Hunt Kids ages 5-12 can participate in games and activities, and when the sun goes down, they can hunt for illuminated Easter eggs at this Lawrenceville event.

6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 28. $8 Gwinnett County residents, $28 nonresidents. Rhodes Jordan Park, 100 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 678-277-0890. secure.rec1.com/GA/gwinnett-county-parks-recreation/catalog Easter Bunny Hop Collect goodies around the upper pond of The Boardwalk at Town Center in Johns Creek, participate in arts and crafts activities, dance to tunes from a DJ and take a picture with the Easter Bunny. 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 3. Free. The Boardwalk at Town Center, 11362 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek. 678-512-3202, johnscreekga.gov/recreation-parks/special-events/easter-bunny-hop-2 Easter Egg Hunt

Kids can hunt for Easter eggs and stay afterward to meet the Bunny and Disney Princess for photos. 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4. Free. Rossie Brundage Park, 339-437 Autry St. NW, Norcross. 770-448-2122, norcrossga.net/2422/Easter-Egg-Hunt Color Splash Egg Hunt The fun at this Marietta event includes a color splash egg hunt with divisions by age group, a Touch-a-Truck area, games, snacks and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Dress kids in clothes that can get messy so they can participate in the color powder paint toss. Collect goodies and take a picture with the Easter Bunny at the Easter Bunny Hop in Johns Creek from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, April 3. (Courtesy of city of Johns Creek)

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4. Larry Bell Park, 592 Fairground St. SE, Marietta. 770-528-1000, cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-04-04color-splash-egg-hunt Easter Eggstravaganza Enjoy an Easter egg hunt in Roswell, plus themed activities, crafts and a petting zoo. 10-11:30 a.m. with egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 4. Free. Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2400 Old Alabama Road, Roswell. 770-998-1482. roswell365.com/event/easter-eggstravaganza-2026 Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop

A helicopter will drop thousands of eggs onto the field at Sprayberry High School, with other activities including face painting, a DJ, food for purchase and a kids zone with inflatables, slides and bounce houses. Free photos with the Easter Bunny are available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 4. Free. Sprayberry High School, 2525 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. 770-423-1330, travelcobb.org/event/northeast-cobb-community-egg-drop Easter Egg Hunt Kids are split into age groups of age 3 and under, 4-6 and 7 and older, with separate areas to hunt for eggs at 11 a.m. Face painting, activity stations and photos with the Easter Bunny are also available. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 4. Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven. 404-637-0500, brookhavenga.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=861