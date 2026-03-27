Have a hopping holiday with these metro Atlanta Easter egg hunts
Check out these 12 egg hunts around town you won’t want to miss.
Kids can collect eggs filled with hidden treasures and surprises and take photos with the Bunny and Disney Princess in Norcross starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 4. (Courtesy of city of Norcross)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
6 minutes ago
If your Easter celebrations aren’t complete without your kids racing to find hidden eggs, metro Atlanta cities and organizations have plenty of hunts to choose from. Grab their baskets and head to one of these events, many of which include additional activities such as Easter Bunny photos.
First Baptist Church Decatur will host egg hunts for three age groups (preschool, kindergarten-second grade and third grade and up) as well as a pop-up market of booths and vendors and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.
10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28. First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. 404-373-1653.
Kids can hunt for Easter eggs and enjoy activities such as face painting from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 4 in Brookhaven. (Courtesy of city of Brookhaven)
The fun begins in Smyrna with a 10:30 a.m. egg hunt for children up to pre-K, followed by a helicopter dropping thousands of Easter eggs at 11:30 a.m. Kids will line up and then make a dash for eggs. Coffee and doughnuts will be for sale at the event.
10-noon, Saturday, March 28. Free admission and egg drop. Smyrna First Baptist Church, 1275 Church St. SE, Smyrna. 770-435-3231, smyrnafirst.churchcenter.com
The fun at this Marietta event includes a color splash egg hunt with divisions by age group, a Touch-a-Truck area, games, snacks and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Dress kids in clothes that can get messy so they can participate in the color powder paint toss.
Collect goodies and take a picture with the Easter Bunny at the Easter Bunny Hop in Johns Creek from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, April 3. (Courtesy of city of Johns Creek)
A helicopter will drop thousands of eggs onto the field at Sprayberry High School, with other activities including face painting, a DJ, food for purchase and a kids zone with inflatables, slides and bounce houses. Free photos with the Easter Bunny are available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Kids are split into age groups of age 3 and under, 4-6 and 7 and older, with separate areas to hunt for eggs at 11 a.m. Face painting, activity stations and photos with the Easter Bunny are also available.
All ages are welcome at this event that features an indoor hunt at the spacious Halidom Eatery food hall in East Atlanta with 2,000 Easter eggs and golden eggs that earn their finders a special prize. Festive tunes, food and drink will also be on offer.