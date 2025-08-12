Energage collected feedback from 9,000 respondents nationwide in August and September 2024. Many (41%) said employees don’t raise controversial topics. Also, 24% said employees discuss topics with those who share similar views.

Discussions of national elections and LGBTQ+ issues are the most prominent source of fear or unease.

“It’s hard to create a safe place when there are so many different issues and conflicts happening out in the world at the same time,” one responder said. “It’s to be expected that employees will bring some of that anxiety with them everywhere they go, including into the workplace.”

Here are key takeaways from the survey:

35% of organizations have experienced issues with incivility among employees at work.

21% of responders were concerned the 2024 presidential election caused discord or negatively affected relationships at their organization.

43% are concerned that political divisions are negatively affecting employees’ emotional and mental well-being.

53% are concerned about other societal conflicts and issues negatively affecting employees’ emotional and mental well-being.

14% indicated employees vocally share their opinions on contentious, nonwork-related topics. (This may suggest that a small portion of employees are stirring the pot with incivility.)

74% said they believe their organization is diverse in terms of politics, race/ethnicity, LGBTQ+, etc.

43% said they believe some people in their organization might feel isolated or excluded because of one or more aspects of their identity, such as political beliefs, religion and race/ethnicity.

When it comes to addressing conflict, employees reported a wide range of approaches. Most (76% of organizations) invest in conflict resolution training, but not everyone is receiving it. Training for all employees (42%), managers (40%) and human resources (38%) were most common.

“We are providing guidance for leaders on how to defuse contentious conversations, and we are offering all associates a series of sessions to encourage civility and respect in all conversations,” one responder explained.

How do organizations address nonwork issues? Most take a relatively passive approach, emphasizing the importance of respect and values. Few actively facilitate or encourage direct conversations, and even fewer bar conversations.

Most (69%) emphasized showing mutual respect. Others (58%) emphasized sticking to the organization’s values and mission. Only 19% said they facilitate conversations on contentious issues.

Barriers to civility in the workplace include:

Lack of leadership commitment and accountability: Leaders need to lead by example and hold people accountable for their actions.

Leaders need to lead by example and hold people accountable for their actions. Workplace division and polarization: Political and social divisions create tension among employees. These differences fuel workplace friction and strained relationships.

Political and social divisions create tension among employees. These differences fuel workplace friction and strained relationships. Communication challenges: Many survey responses highlighted issues such as unclear expectations, limited open dialogue and challenges in delivering the right information at the right time.

Many survey responses highlighted issues such as unclear expectations, limited open dialogue and challenges in delivering the right information at the right time. Remote work and social isolation: When people don’t work in the same space, it can create problems building trust, allowing casual interactions and assessing employee well-being.

When people don’t work in the same space, it can create problems building trust, allowing casual interactions and assessing employee well-being. Bias, preconceived notions and misinformation: This is particularly true regarding race, politics and differing communication styles.

Tips for fostering a civil and psychologically safe workplace are:

Train on inclusivity, diversity, equity and management to equip employees and leaders with the skills necessary to foster a respectful environment.

to equip employees and leaders with the skills necessary to foster a respectful environment. Encourage open communication and discussions. Foster a culture of candor and curiosity through open discussions and listening sessions.

Foster a culture of candor and curiosity through open discussions and listening sessions. Create employee resource groups . These can provide a platform for employees from diverse backgrounds to share experiences and support each other.

These can provide a platform for employees from diverse backgrounds to share experiences and support each other. Provide team building and collaboration opportunities. These can build trust and camaraderie, which are essential for a psychologically safe space.

These can build trust and camaraderie, which are essential for a psychologically safe space. Promote respect and organizational values. By aligning actions and behaviors with organizational values, companies can create a culture that promotes both civility and safety.

Bob Helbig is media partnerships director at Energage, a Philadelphia-based employee survey firm. Energage is the survey partner for AJC Top Workplaces.