Large winner: Janine Brown, Alston & Bird LLP

Employee comment: “Having worked at Alston & Bird for over 25 years, I can confidently say that our leadership team is incredibly effective, inspiring, and honorable in all their actions. Their consistent excellence and integrity have earned my utmost respect and trust. I truly believe our leadership is unparalleled, and I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else.”

Midsize winner: Rob Jansen, TekStream Solutions

Employee comment: “Best CEO I’ve worked for, considers all angles, (is) measured.”

Small winner: Colin Creel, Cornerstone Christian Academy

Employee comment: “They are encouraging, approachable, and supportive. This makes for a wonderful work environment where you feel appreciated and competent in your abilities to perform your job.”

Direction

Criteria statement: “I believe this company is going in the right direction.”

Winner: Brasfield & Gorrie

Employee comment: “Brasfield & Gorrie is always trying to be innovative and forward thinking in processes and procedures.”

New ideas

Criteria statement: “New ideas are encouraged at this company.”

Winner: Ryan LLC

Employee comment: “Management is always willing to listen to things that can make the process better.”

Managers

Criteria statement: “My manager helps me learn and grow. My manager cares about my concerns.”

Winner: Roadie

Employee comment: “Weekly check-ins and constructive feedback. Mentor/Mentee programs.” Also: “My manager checks on me weekly to see if I need assistance with anything I feel is important.”

Doers

Criteria statement: “At this company, we do things efficiently and well.”

Winner: Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors

Employee comment: “Provides customers with elevated products as well as the best service in the business.”

Meaningfulness

Criteria statement: “My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful.”

Winner: Wesleyan School Inc.

Employee comment: “The community cares for each other. Countless times, I have witnessed overwhelming support for members of the community. Whether it is a student, a parent, or a member of the faculty. Countless times, the community at large has stepped in to support and comfort each other in times of need. This is just one example of how the community at Wesleyan is a positive light beyond just a school.”

Values

Criteria statement: “This company operates by strong values.”

Winner: Golden Rule Hospice

Employee comment: “Every person does their very best in their different roles to care for patients and their families.”

Clued-in senior management

Criteria statement: “Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.”

Winner: LJA Engineering Inc.

Employee comment: “They attend all the necessary meetings needed to keep a firm grasp on the happenings within the company. They are very good at sharing those things they can about how the company is doing and where we are going in the future.”

Communication

Criteria statement: “I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company.”

Winner: Access Management Group

Employee comment: “I enjoy knowing what way the company is going.”

Appreciation

Criteria statement: “I feel genuinely appreciated at this company.”

Winner: Peachtree Planning

Employee comment: Not available.

Work/life flexibility

Criteria statement: “I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life.”

Winner: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Employee comment: “Always encouraged to spend time with family and (take) PTO.”

Training

Criteria statement: “I get the formal training I want for my career.”

Winner: Dorsey Alston, Realtors

Employee comment: “Thorough and consistent explanation of always-changing contractual terms and related expectations of Realtors.”

Benefits

Criteria statement: “My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry.”

Winner: Patterson & Dewar Engineers Inc.

Employee comment: “Insurance is absolutely amazing. Retirement options, bonuses and stocks.”

Well-being

Criteria statement: “This company does a great job of prioritizing employee well-being.”

Winner: Mauldin & Jenkins LLC

Employee comment: “Mauldin & Jenkins really makes an effort to support balance and well-being. The flexible work setup helps a lot, and there’s a real understanding that people have lives outside of work. I’ve felt comfortable having honest conversations about workload and support when I’ve needed it. It’s clear they want us to do well in our careers but also to feel good outside of work, too.”