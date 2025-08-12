In their own words: Dorsey Alston Realtors employees

“Great group of people with lots of opportunity.”

“Strong passion for what I do. Knowing I make a positive difference for my agents. Dorsey Alston recognizes and appreciates the work I do.”

“The people! The community and agents at Dorsey Alston really make my job fun and makes me excited to come into the office each day.”

“I don’t feel any pressure from my brokers if I need to focus on family matters, but yet I know they are always available when needed.”

“I am continually learning and growing in this career. The staff, my teammates, and the brokers are kind, supportive, and professional. I love that every day brings an opportunity to learn something new. Most importantly, the flexibility this career provides allows me to balance my family and lifestyle seamlessly.”

“The management team truly cares about its employees. They are selective in their hiring, meaning we only work with the best.”

“I love real estate, and Dorsey Alston promotes Best!! The atmosphere is exceptionally inviting and inclusive.”

“I love helping agents. Everyone here feels like family. We support each other and truly care.”

“Management is always available to offer assistance and guidance on any issue or concern that may arise. I can count on my brokers for valuable insights at any time, which is incredibly important as an agent in the field. The marketing and administrative teams are exceptional — working alongside such a friendly, knowledgeable group of people is truly a pleasure.”

“We are all independent contractors, but it feels like a family, and I have lots of support from the brokers and the owner.”

“We have the best team in the business.”

“The resources to succeed and growth encouraged, coupled with the flexibility desired and a great company culture internally and externally, allowing me to thrive and help people with the purchase/sale/investment of their homes to the best of my ability.”

“We have THE best leadership/brokers in Atlanta. The staff at Dorsey Alston, Realtors is always on their A-game and ready to help. We have fun too!! Perfect mix and work and play.”