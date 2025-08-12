COMPLETE 2025 RANKINGS

For the 15th year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, in partnership with Energage, an employment research and consulting firm, has identified the top workplaces in metro Atlanta.
As part of the selection process, 8,180 companies were nominated or invited to participate by employees and community members. Over 95,000 workers across the Atlanta region were surveyed to result in this year’s top 175 companies.
Top Large Workplaces
Top Midsize Workplaces
Top Small Workplaces
Region’s best workplaces share commitment to principles
The region’s best workplaces have a few things in common: They are inclusive and value-driven and they all rely on supportive management.
Rounding out the top 5 midsize workplaces
Dorsey Alston Realtors took the top spot in the category, but which companies rounded out the top 5?
Brasfield & Gorrie named Top Large Workplace
The firm has been named a Top Workplace 11 times, including first-place rankings in 2024, 2022, and 2021, as well as this year.
