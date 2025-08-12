AJC proud to honor region’s Top Workplaces for 15th year

AJC Top Workplaces
For more than 100 years, the AJC has chronicled Atlanta’s vibrant business community.
1 hour ago

Atlanta continues to be a beacon for businesses and workers in the South and the United States. Measuring success is key to great business, and it’s only right that the Substance and Soul of the South, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, recognizes the Top Workplaces that call our region home.

In that spirit, I want to outline some impressive statistics about business in metro Atlanta: 33 Fortune 500/1000 headquarters. No. 1 state for doing business for 11 years in a row. More than 200 Inc. 5000 startups. WalletHub rates it as the best place to launch a career.

The AJC’s Top Workplaces Awards have been recognizing businesses of all sizes in Atlanta for 15 years, showcasing the city’s booming commercial sector. We collaborated with Energage, a data and consulting firm, to manage nominations and voting, guaranteeing a transparent and fair selection of winners.

For more than 100 years, the AJC has chronicled Atlanta’s vibrant business community, highlighting the key players and industries that shape its commerce. It’s our great honor to once again recognize the best of the best.

Congratulations to the 2025 Top Workplaces winners. Thank you for your leadership, care and contribution to our city.

Andrew Morse is the president and publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the flagship newspaper of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises. Before joining the AJC, Morse held senior positions at CNN, Bloomberg, and ABC News.

