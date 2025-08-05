5 trends at work: What new statistics are showing

Across industries, there are five major themes shaping the modern workplace, according to Bucketlist, a Vancouver-based employee recognition company, which just released a treasure trove of interesting data around the workplace.
1. Flexibility is here to stay
Hybrid and remote work aren’t just pandemic-era solutions; they’ve become foundational to how people work, Bucketlist says. Employees are seeking autonomy over when and where they work, and organizations that offer flexibility are seeing stronger retention, higher productivity and broader talent pools. The office hasn’t disappeared, but its role has changed.
Among employees who are exclusively remote, 6 in 10 said they were “extremely likely to change companies” if not offered remote flexibility. Another interesting data point: Remote and hybrid roles attract 60% of job applications, yet they account for just 20% of job postings, suggesting many companies are not offering what employees are seeking.
2. Recognition has moved beyond ‘nice to have’
Recognition of workplace accomplishments is no longer seen as a soft benefit. It’s directly linked to engagement, performance and retention — and employees are asking for more of it, Bucketlist says. Employees want recognition that is timely, meaningful and visible across the organization. When done right, recognition can create a culture of appreciation that drives real business outcomes. And here’s a remarkable stat: Employees who feel recognized are 73% less likely to experience burnout, Bucketlist says.
3. Well-being demands real investment
Mental health and well-being have taken center stage. Stress, burnout and disengagement are at all-time highs, especially among younger generations and frontline teams, Bucketlist says.
Employees expect more than surface-level perks; they want to feel genuinely supported. This means rethinking workloads, building psychological safety and giving people permission to unplug, Bucketlist says. Another compelling data point: 92% of workers say it is very important to them to work for an organization that values their emotional and psychological well-being.
4. Growth is a two-way commitment
Workers want more than a paycheck. They want clear paths to growth, Bucketlist says. Whether through reskilling, upskilling or cross-functional learning, development is becoming a make-or-break factor in retention. Organizations that invest in their people signal that they care about their future — and that builds trust, loyalty and long-term performance.
Consider this: 68% of workers are aware of coming disruptions in their fields and are willing to reskill to remain competitively employed, Bucketlist says.
5. Culture still wins
The most resilient organizations are those with strong cultures rooted in trust, recognition, purpose and adaptability, Bucketlist says. These aren’t things that happen by accident. They require systems, commitment and a willingness to evolve. The best companies do it right, Bucketlist says: 71% of highly engaged organizations recognize their employees for jobs well done.
Bob Helbig is media partnerships director at Energage, a Philadelphia-based employee survey firm. Energage is the survey partner for AJC Top Workplaces.
