Founded in 2018, Hive is headquartered in Atlanta and employs 54 staff members. Community involvement is a core component of Hive culture and values. The firm works closely with Himalayan Children’s Charities (HCC) Nepal, and is actively involved in mentoring and coaching youth supported by HCC Nepal. Employees also volunteer regularly at food shelters, helping prepare and serve meals.

Hive was ranked 28th in the small workplace category.

National Sugar Marketing Cooperative, Inc.

This national cooperative/mutual business operates in the sales, marketing and logistics of premium, plant-sourced sugar products. Eighty employees work in the Atlanta headquarters on Galleria Parkway. The company has an extensive network of production and distribution facilities across the U.S., offering a wide range of top-tier sugar products.

The leadership values diversity and empowers employees to initiate and drive positive change. The company is committed to equity, ensuring equal access to opportunities and growth. Among its core values are collaboration, professionalism, resilience, leadership and growth.

The cooperative ranked No. 53 among small workplaces.

Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc. (ICS)

The veteran-owned private firm specializes in security IT solutions. Founded in 1997, the company’s 107 employees work remotely, providing technology and security services across the commercial, public sector and education markets, while drawing on a strong foundation of service with the U.S. Department of Defense.

The company is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Every holiday season, it hosts a food drive to provide meals for families in need. Employees raised significant funds to support those impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Benefits include basic employee life insurance, flexible spending account plans, vacation, sick leave and holiday pay.

ICS was ranked 57th among small workplaces.

Rohadfox Construction Control Services (RCCSC)

Founded in 1976, Rohadfox is the oldest minority-owned construction management firm in the country. The global firm is woman-owned and women-led, with 62 employees in its Atlanta headquarters. Professional services include construction management, program management and engineering design.

RCCSC dominates market sectors that include transit and transportation, water and wastewater, aviation, and facilities. RCCSC values attention to detail, growth, innovation and integrity. Its success is based on a commitment to complete every project on time and within budget, regardless of size and complexity.

Rohadfox was ranked 60th among small workplaces.

PRAXIS3

A privately owned architecture and multidisciplinary design firm, PRAXIS3 has shown expertise on a broad range of projects since its founding in 1997. Seventy employees work in the Atlanta headquarters.

PRAXIS3 offers long-term opportunities for employee growth and professional development. The firm is a sponsor of Project Pipeline, an initiative led by the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA) that helps young students explore the world of design and architecture.

Benefits include a wellness room, a unisex restroom, diverse hiring, paid parental leave, Juneteenth as an observed holiday, a self-expressive dress code and two floating holidays.

PRAXIS3 came in at number 62 in this year’s ranking.

Full list of newcomers in the small workplace category

8. Georgia 811/utilities

17. Inspire11/consulting

28. Hive Financial Systems/credit and finance

33. Metas Solutions/federal government

42. Cargill/intermediate goods

47. Daybreak Logistics/logistics

53. National Sugar Marketing Cooperative, Inc./cooperative/mutual

57. Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc. (ICS)/information technology

60. Rohadfox Construction Control Services Corporation/consulting

62. PRAXIS3/architecture