Georgia Entertainment Scene Major musicals, world premieres among nominees for 2026 Suzi Bass Awards The awards, which recognize excellence in Atlanta’s professional theater community, will be given Nov. 16. Russell Scott performs during a dress rehearsal for “Girl From the North Country” on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Atlanta. The show was named the top musical of the year by multiple major publications. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC)

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Theatre for Young Audiences is represented with nominations for productions from Synchronicity Theatre, Atlanta Shakespeare Company, Aurora Theatre and the Center for Puppetry Arts — recognizing performers, directors, designers and new work created for young audiences. The nominees represent artists working throughout the theatrical process, including performers, directors, choreographers, music directors, scenic, costume, lighting, projection and sound designers, as well as ensembles and complete productions. “Commercially enhanced, Broadway-bound” productions, including the Gloria Estefan-penned musical “Basura,” are not eligible for Suzi recognition. “Atlanta audiences have had an extraordinary range of theatre to experience this year,” Donna O. Willis, chair of the Suzi Bass Awards, said in a prepared statement. “These nominations celebrate not only outstanding individual artists, but the extraordinary depth of talent and creativity throughout our theatre community.”

The nominees for Outstanding Production of a Musical are: “Bright Star” — Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

“Fiddler on the Roof” — Alliance Theatre

“Girl from the North Country” — Actor’s Express with Oglethorpe University Theatre

“Gutenberg! the Musical!” — Dad’s Garage

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” — True Colors Theatre Company