Major musicals, world premieres among nominees for 2026 Suzi Bass Awards

Nominees were announced this week for the 2026 Suzi Bass Awards, Atlanta’s version of the Tony Awards, recognizing excellence in Atlanta’s professional theater community.
Among the season’s most recognized productions are “Fiddler on the Roof” at Alliance Theatre with the Atlanta Opera; “The Wiz” and “In the Heights” at Aurora Theatre; “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” at True Colors Theatre Company; “Covenant” at Alliance Theatre; “Bleeding Hearts” at Theatrical Outfit; and “The Venetians” at Atlanta Shakespeare Company.
The 2026 nominations, which represent shows produced from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, also recognize the continuing development of new theatrical work in Atlanta. World premiere production nominees include “Bleeding Hearts” at Theatrical Outfit; “Emma” at Atlanta Shakespeare Company; “Initiative” at Aurora Theatre; “Queen Bess” at Théâtre du Rêve; and “The Venetians” at Atlanta Shakespeare Company.
Theatre for Young Audiences is represented with nominations for productions from Synchronicity Theatre, Atlanta Shakespeare Company, Aurora Theatre and the Center for Puppetry Arts — recognizing performers, directors, designers and new work created for young audiences.
The nominees represent artists working throughout the theatrical process, including performers, directors, choreographers, music directors, scenic, costume, lighting, projection and sound designers, as well as ensembles and complete productions.
“Commercially enhanced, Broadway-bound” productions, including the Gloria Estefan-penned musical “Basura,” are not eligible for Suzi recognition.
“Atlanta audiences have had an extraordinary range of theatre to experience this year,” Donna O. Willis, chair of the Suzi Bass Awards, said in a prepared statement. “These nominations celebrate not only outstanding individual artists, but the extraordinary depth of talent and creativity throughout our theatre community.”
The nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play are:
- “Bleeding Hearts” — Theatrical Outfit
- “Covenant” — Alliance Theatre
- “The Heart Sellers” — Horizon Theatre
- “The Thin Place” — Actor’s Express
- “The Venetians” — Atlanta Shakespeare Company
The full list of 2026 nominees is available at thesuzis.org.
Winners will be announced at the 2026 Suzi Bass Awards on Nov. 16 at Oglethorpe University’s Conant Performing Arts Center.
The awards were founded in 2003 and named in memory of Atlanta performer Suzi Bass, who died in 2002.