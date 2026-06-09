Arts & Entertainment Review: ‘In the Heights’ is a lofty achievement for Aurora Theatre Showing love for Latin culture, production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s joyful musical hums with energy, personality. The cast of "In the Heights" at Aurora Theatre performs "Carnaval del Barrio." (Casey Gardner Ford/Courtesy of Aurora Theatre)

By Benjamin Carr – ArtsATL 1 hour ago Share

This story was originally published by ArtsATL. This story was originally published by ArtsATL. With a massive, magnificent staging at Lawrenceville Arts Center until June 21, Aurora Theatre’s production of writer Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” reaches, indeed, great heights.

It’s a grand spectacle directed and choreographed by Ricardo Aponte, featuring performances full of joy, energy and personality. Miranda’s music is incredible, performed live by an orchestra directed by Ann-Carol Pence. The story — conceived by Miranda and with the book written by Quiara Alegría Hudes — is deeply engaging, depicting summer days in the Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights and the characters who make it their home. You will want to embrace everyone involved in this. It’s incredible fun. Usnavi (Diego Klock-Peréz) oversees the neighborhood throughout the show. (Casey Gardner Ford/Courtesy of Aurora Theatre) Though he’s become better known for the masterpiece “Hamilton,” Miranda won his first Tony for writing the rapid-fire rap lyrics and beautiful ballads in this show. “In the Heights” deals with the aftermath of a bodega selling a winning lottery ticket to one of its customers and how that money could impact the residents’ dreams. But the lottery ticket is not the driving engine of the plot; it’s just a way for the audience to get to know these people.

Usnavi (Diego Klock-Peréz) runs the bodega, providing coffee to everyone while dreaming of returning to his late parents’ homeland of the Dominican Republic. He takes care of his grandmother Claudia (Felicia Hernandez) and young Sonny (Alex De La Vega). Usnavi also has a massive crush on Vanessa (Lauren Horgan), a hairdresser who works with gossipy salon owner Daniela (Lilliangina Quiñones).

College student Nina (Isa Martinez) returns home after a tough year at Stanford, nervous to tell her parents Kevin (Anthony Rodriguez) and Camila (Denise Arribas) that she lost her scholarship. Their limo shop employee Benny (Russell Alexander II) offers Nina some comfort and a possible romance. Benny (Russell Alexander II, left) and Nina (Isa Martinez) harmonize beautifully. (Casey Gardner Ford/Courtesy of Aurora Theatre) “In the Heights” is very much ensemble driven. In addition to the mentioned characters, an entire community of dancers and side characters regularly fills the stage. Klock-Peréz is charming and funny, and his rap skills are incredible, delivering ridiculously complicated, staccato lyrics. Horgan is a phenomenal dancer, and she and Klock-Peréz have terrific chemistry. Martinez is an unmatched singer and terrific storyteller, carrying many of the show’s emotional beats. When Nina and Benny harmonize in duets, Martinez and Alexander create the most beautiful music together. Another strength of “In the Heights” is that it gives older characters an opportunity to steal the spotlight. The solos from Rodriguez, Arribas, Hernandez and Quiñones are all highlights, showing the talent of the entire ensemble. Aponte’s direction keeps things vibrant and fast-paced, and set design by Shannon Robert and Brandon Roak is a dazzling cityscape featuring the George Washington Bridge and stacks of small apartments. The lighting by Maria-Cristina Fusté is beautiful, changing throughout the days and emotional beats of the story.