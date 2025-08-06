Falcons announce hires, promotions on coaching staff

Atlanta Falcons and coach Raheem Morris will be joined by a few new faces on the coaching staff this season. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

From coaching assistants to scouts, Atlanta will have plenty of new faces this season.

They promoted James McClintock to area scout, Cami Pasqualoni to personnel and coaching assistant, and Kevin Weisman to football administration and personnel assistant.

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons announced multiple changes to their coaching staff Wednesday evening.

McClintock has spent the past three seasons with the Falcons scouting department, serving as a scouting assistant (2022-23) and BLESTO scout (2023-25). He previously worked in player personnel at Auburn (2021-22).

Pasqualoni joined the Falcons as a scouting assistant in 2024 after two seasons as a recruiting intern at Syracuse.

Weisman was a scouting assistant for the Falcons last season. He’s a 2022 University of Georgia graduate who served as a player personnel assistant during the 2021 championship season. Prior to joining the Falcons, he spent two years focusing on his juris doctorate at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York City.

The Falcons also hired Alex Brown as BLESTO scout, Kevin Melore as a scouting assistant and Aaron Williams as a physical therapist.