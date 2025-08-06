Falcons announce hires, promotions on coaching staff

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons announced multiple changes to their coaching staff Wednesday evening.
They promoted James McClintock to area scout, Cami Pasqualoni to personnel and coaching assistant, and Kevin Weisman to football administration and personnel assistant.
McClintock has spent the past three seasons with the Falcons scouting department, serving as a scouting assistant (2022-23) and BLESTO scout (2023-25). He previously worked in player personnel at Auburn (2021-22).
Pasqualoni joined the Falcons as a scouting assistant in 2024 after two seasons as a recruiting intern at Syracuse.
Weisman was a scouting assistant for the Falcons last season. He’s a 2022 University of Georgia graduate who served as a player personnel assistant during the 2021 championship season. Prior to joining the Falcons, he spent two years focusing on his juris doctorate at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York City.
The Falcons also hired Alex Brown as BLESTO scout, Kevin Melore as a scouting assistant and Aaron Williams as a physical therapist.
Brown was previously the director of player personnel at Ole Miss, which enjoyed one of the best seasons in school history in 2024. Melore most recently was a senior personnel assistant at Texas for the 2024 season. Williams has nine years of experience in physical therapy and rehabilitation, which included serving at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (2023-25), Virginia Commonwealth University (2022-23) and iPerformance Center in Pensacola, Florida (2020-22).
Additionally, the Falcons announced their Bill Walsh fellowships and training camp assistants:
Shaunessy Fisk: scouting training camp assistant
Jarred Gray: Bill Walsh Diversity Fellow (training camp)
Erik Harris: Bill Walsh Diversity Fellow (offseason program)
Jalen Harris: Bill Walsh Diversity Fellow (offseason program and training camp)
Jordan Young: scouting training camp assistant
The Falcons open the three-game preseason Friday against the Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
