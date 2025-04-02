VOTE: The Final Four of Atlanta sports memories

A version of this article originally ran in the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter. Make sure to subscribe to get the latest news and analysis straight to your inbox every weekday. It’s free!
The Final Four is here.
After a couple weeks full of voting, nostalgizing (it’s a word, I think!) and un-repressing memories, we’ve made it to the penultimate moment of truth.
💔 Y’all overwhelmingly chose the Falcons’ Super Bowl LI debacle over Michael Vick’s prison trip, sending it to the Sadness Region final.
💖 Sid Bream’s NLCS-clinching slide performed well, but the 1995 Braves got about 52% of the vote to seal a bid to the Gladness Region final.
Today we’re deciding if those winners will go on to fight in the ultimate battle for Atlanta’s sports soul — or if one of their emotional counterparts gets the call.
THE MISERY MATCHUP
28-3 vs. Jim Leyritz
Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC
So. The Falcons build a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl, squander it and become a national laughingstock. Again. And possibly forever.
The Yankees’ backup catcher hits a game-tying home run in the 1996 World Series — and thus starts an avalanche of unfortunate that ultimately dooms the Braves’ bid for back-to-back titles.
Both deeply, deeply unsatisfying. But only one can move on …
THE FOND MEMORY FACEOFF
The ‘95 Braves vs. the 2021 Braves
Credit: Jonathan Newton/AJC file photo
Well, well, well. Another all-Braves showdown — and this one pitting the franchise’s only two championship-winning Atlanta squads against each other.
Are you riding with Justice, Glavine and the ‘95 squad that brought our fair city its first major pro sports title? Or the motley 2021 crew that shocked us all?
That’s all we got for today. Vote, vote, vote — and stay tuned to Sports Daily on Friday for our championship matchup!
