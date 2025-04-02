Sports
Sports

VOTE: The Final Four of Atlanta sports memories

Our last matchups sent 28-3 and the 1995 Braves to their respective region finals.

Credit: Cayce Dunn/AJC

Credit: Cayce Dunn/AJC

Our last matchups sent 28-3 and the 1995 Braves to their respective region finals.
By
1 hour ago

A version of this article originally ran in the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter. Make sure to subscribe to get the latest news and analysis straight to your inbox every weekday. It’s free!

The Final Four is here.

After a couple weeks full of voting, nostalgizing (it’s a word, I think!) and un-repressing memories, we’ve made it to the penultimate moment of truth.

💔 Y’all overwhelmingly chose the Falcons’ Super Bowl LI debacle over Michael Vick’s prison trip, sending it to the Sadness Region final.

💖 Sid Bream’s NLCS-clinching slide performed well, but the 1995 Braves got about 52% of the vote to seal a bid to the Gladness Region final.

Today we’re deciding if those winners will go on to fight in the ultimate battle for Atlanta’s sports soul — or if one of their emotional counterparts gets the call.

THE MISERY MATCHUP

28-3 vs. Jim Leyritz

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan endures a Patriots confetti storm after losing Super Bowl LI.

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

So. The Falcons build a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl, squander it and become a national laughingstock. Again. And possibly forever.

The Yankees’ backup catcher hits a game-tying home run in the 1996 World Series — and thus starts an avalanche of unfortunate that ultimately dooms the Braves’ bid for back-to-back titles.

Both deeply, deeply unsatisfying. But only one can move on …

THE FOND MEMORY FACEOFF

The ‘95 Braves vs. the 2021 Braves

Braves outfielder David Justice celebrates after Game 6 of the 1995 World Series.

Credit: Jonathan Newton/AJC file photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Jonathan Newton/AJC file photo

Well, well, well. Another all-Braves showdown — and this one pitting the franchise’s only two championship-winning Atlanta squads against each other.

Are you riding with Justice, Glavine and the ‘95 squad that brought our fair city its first major pro sports title? Or the motley 2021 crew that shocked us all?

That’s all we got for today. Vote, vote, vote — and stay tuned to Sports Daily on Friday for our championship matchup!

About the Author

Before taking over the AJC's Sports Daily newsletter, Tyler Estep spent two years writing the A.M. ATL newsletter. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015 and previously worked as a reporter on the breaking news, hyperlocal and local government teams.

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Jim Leyritz and the 2021 Braves advance.

Credit: Cayce Dunn/AJC

VOTE: 28-3 or Vick in prison? ‘95 Braves or Sid’s slide?

VOTE: Second-round Atlanta sports showdowns

VOTE: Top seeds join the Atlanta sports bracket showdown

The Latest

Hawks head coach Quin Snyder reacts to something that probably wasn't a fan hurting himself during an in-game contest.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Sports Daily: Ode to an injured fan

18m ago

Sports Daily: Thanks, I hate it

Sports Daily: Braves bats go AWOL

Featured

People join a rally in support for U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees on Tuesday afternoon, April 1, 2025, at the Atlanta headquarters after federal cuts triggered significant layoffs. (Photo: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Mass layoffs underway at Atlanta-based CDC

Public health experts say the CDC cuts could represent generational damage to health research and the elimination of infectious diseases.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank discusses his hourlong phone call with Kirk Cousins

“I had a long and impactful conversation with him,” the Atlanta Falcons owner said at the NFL annual meeting on Tuesday.

Atlanta rapper Young Scooter died after cutting leg on wood fence, medical examiner says

New details still have investigators asking questions about the death of the rapper, who police say died after falling while running from officers responding to a 911 call.