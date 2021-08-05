Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: U.S. gold in pole vault

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Thursday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.
Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Thursday and Friday.
You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Friday.
For Subscribers: In Thursday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage, including the latest medal counts and results. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo. The Summer Games end Aug. 8.
Credit: AJC ePaper
More Summer Games coverage
Summer Games news, photos and updates from the AJC
U.S. men fail to advance in 4x100 relay at Tokyo Olympics
U.S. women earn bronze medal with 4-3 win against Australia
‘I’m crying’: Simone Biles feels the love after Taylor Swift’s sweet Olympics tribute
Atlanta 1996 history: Women complete mission for U.S. basketball
Video highlights from the Tokyo Olympics
Quarter Century ago, Atlanta turned Olympics into tech games
Atlanta 1996: AJC coverage of the Summer Olympics 25 years ago