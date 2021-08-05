ajc logo
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: U.S. gold in pole vault

Gold medalist Katie Nageotte, of the United States, right, celebrates with bronze medalist Holly Bradshaw, of Britain, after the final of the women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Gold medalist Katie Nageotte, of the United States, right, celebrates with bronze medalist Holly Bradshaw, of Britain, after the final of the women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

By AJC sports
46 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Thursday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.

Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Thursday and Friday.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Friday.

For Subscribers: In Thursday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage, including the latest medal counts and results. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo. The Summer Games end Aug. 8.

