Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: More gold, final day

USA's Allyson Felix, middle, joins teammates Athing Mu, Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney Mclaughlin in celebrating victory in the Women's 4x400m Relay Final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (David J. Phillip/POOL/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Sports
By AJC sports
56 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Sunday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.

Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Sunday.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Monday.

For Subscribers: In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage, including the latest medal counts and results. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo. The Summer Games end Sunday.

